Diplomat: King Charles’ visit to ‘reinforce’ Canadian sovereignty vs. Trump

LONDON — King Charles III’s upcoming visit to Canada will “reinforce” the country’s sovereignty against threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, the Canadian high commissioner said.

Ralph Goodale reiterated his country’s independence as Charles and Queen Camilla visited Canada House in central London on Tuesday ahead of the trip to Ottawa later this month.

Discussing Trump’s repeated suggestions that Canada could become the 51st state, High Commissioner Goodale said that the king’s visit will show Canada is “the true north, strong and free,” and Canada “will stay that way.”

Charles will open a session of the Canadian parliament – the first time a monarch has done so since 1977.

The visit was organized after the election of former Bank of England governor Mark Carney as Canadian prime minister, amid a wave of anti-Trump sentiment.

“It’s a very important opportunity for his majesty to be in a forum where he will have the opportunity to speak to Canadians at a time when that message about the significance and the strength of Canadian sovereignty needs to be reinforced by every means possible,” Goodale said.

“The prime minister has made it clear that Canada is not for sale now, is not for sale ever.

“The king, as head of state, will reinforce the power and the strength of that message.”

It comes as Charles faces the difficult task of balancing his duties as head of state of Canada and his role in British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s attempt to maintain strong relations with the U.S. amid international crises including conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and trade disputes.

The king is expected to host Trump for an unprecedented second state visit, after Starmer handed the president an invitation letter from Charles at the White House in February.

Carney criticized the invitation recently, saying it “cut across” messages his government is trying to send to the White House in response to threats against Canadian sovereignty.

The country’s new prime minister said Canadians “weren’t impressed” by the gesture “given the circumstance.”

Goodale told the PA news agency that Carney’s words were “direct” and “very accurate.”

He said: “The prime minister was asked the clear, direct question: What do Canadians think?

“He answered it very directly and very accurately as an assessment of what Canadian public opinion was at that time.”

The monarch’s arrival at the High Commission marked the 100th anniversary of Canada House in London.

Goodale presented the king with a key to Canada House, echoing the original cast offered to King George V upon the official opening in 1925, in front of a reception of Canadian citizens and guests.

As the king and queen met Goodale and Deputy High Commissioner Robert Fry, they were guided through displays including a giant floor map created by The Royal Canadian Geographical Society and Parks Canada, which showed the country’s national parks and cultural heritage sites.

Charles and Goodale then saw exhibitions dedicated to the history of Canada House and the two countries’ bilateral relations.

The displays included a desk under which former Canadian prime minister Lester B Pearson sheltered from explosions when working at the High Commission in 1941 while London was bombed by Nazi Germany during the Blitz.