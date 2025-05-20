Frontier begins flights from Spokane International Airport

Frontier Airlines on Tuesday began what it billed as “ultra-low fares” for service from Spokane International with flights to Denver.

The flights are the first from the airline out of Spokane since September 2021. As part of the promotion, Frontier is offering fares as low as $59.

“We are thrilled to be back in Spokane, offering consumers in Eastern Washington and North Idaho our signature ultra-low fare travel to Denver and the many destinations we serve beyond,” Josh Flyr, a vice president at Frontier Airlines, said in a news release Tuesday.

The airlines will make three trips a week available to Denver International Airport.

Potential passengers must purchase tickets by 8:59 p.m. on Monday. Sale fares are valid for nonstop travel on select days of week starting last week through Aug. 18.

Tickets will not be sold for July 3 or July 6 and a 21-day advanced purchase is required. Round-trip purchases are not required, according to the release.