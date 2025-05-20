Trump tries to persuade, and threaten, GOP to support his budget bill

By Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Marianna Sotomayor Washington Post

President Donald Trump carted his bully pulpit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, trying to persuade - and, at times, threatening - congressional holdouts to support the White House’s budget bill, which could determine whether he regains the momentum he had early in his second administration or sees his agenda stall.

The massive tax and immigration bill, which is central to Trump’s second-term plans, narrowly passed the House Budget Committee on Sunday and faces continued resistance from both moderates and GOP hard-liners concerned about spending. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) and his leadership team must muscle the legislation through the House’s historically narrow majority, where they can lose only three Republicans for a successful vote.

Their trump card, at least on Tuesday, was the commander in chief himself, who accused some of the Republican holdouts of grandstanding but expressed confidence that his “unified party” would ultimate push a bill through Congress. But he also suggested that Republicans who continue to balk could face a Trump-backed challenger in their primary races.

“There are one or two points that some people feel strongly about,” Trump said after arriving at Capitol Hill. “Taxes would go up if this doesn’t pass. What Republican could vote for that to happen? Because they wouldn’t be a Republican much longer.”

Behind closed doors, the message was more strongly worded. Trump told the caucus “Don’t f—- around with Medicaid,” according to two people in the conference meeting. He also urged House Republicans to drop their objections and follow Johnson’s lead.

The in-person persuasion campaign was a recognition that the stakes are high for both the president and the GOP-controlled Congress. Trump has been bragging about the pace of his “golden age” agenda but faces headwinds, including economic jitters over tariffs, legal challenges to a raft of other policies and, now, divisions over a bill that would fund his vision of America.

Trump’s approval ratings dipped last month in the wake of economic aftershocks from his policies. But the White House had no qualms about flexing the iron grip he has held on the Republican Party for the past decade. It is Trump, his supporters say, who helped the GOP retake Washington - and it’s incumbent on congressional Republicans to fall in line.

Trump singled out Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky), who he said has consistently voted against his MAGA agenda. “Don’t be a Massie grandstander,” Trump said.

Dozens of Republicans, from the far right to the moderate wing, would vote against the bill titled the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. And several far-right hard-liners said Monday that Trump’s ride down Pennsylvania Avenue would not convince them to change their minds.

“There’s nothing the president could tell me tomorrow that would change my mind at this point,” Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris (R-Maryland) said Monday. “I’m a hard no on it. It increases the deficit.”

Still, some lawmakers and aides hope that Trump lubricates negotiations by detailing which policies he supports, and which can be excised. Others remained skeptical.

“I certainly look forward to seeing the President tomorrow and hearing what he has to say. The objective is to get a bill passed that actually addresses the president’s agenda and has 218 votes to get it across the finish line,” Rep. Michael Lawler (R-New York) said Monday.

“He has momentum. He wants to keep it. I understand that,” Norman said. “He’s a good salesman.”

The White House previewed some of its arguments on Monday, when White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt held a morning press briefing during which she urged congressional Republicans to rally together.

“Passing this bill is what voters sent Republicans to Washington to accomplish,” Leavitt said. “And that’s why it’s essential that every Republican in the House and the Senate unites behind President Trump and passes this popular and essential legislative package.”