Kentucky tornadoes destroyed or heavily damaged 1,500-plus homes, state says

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Early assessments indicate the deadly storms that hit Kentucky late last Friday likely destroyed or heavily damaged more than 1,500 homes, according to the state’s request for a federal disaster declaration.

The number of homes with at least some damage from the storms could be over 5,000, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a letter to President Donald J. Trump.

And in addition to the potentially staggering direct costs of the tornadoes – estimated at $59 million just to clean up debris – there will be damage to the economy as well, Beshear said.

“The economic impact of this event will be extreme and long-lasting, as there are many businesses severely impacted or destroyed,” Beshear said in the letter.

Beshear said he sent in the request for an expedited major disaster declaration early Tuesday.

If Trump signs the declaration, it would open up financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for individuals in eight counties who had storm damage and for government agencies and non-profits in 25 counties.

Beshear said the state could add more counties to the request later.

The number of homes and businesses damaged or destroyed could also increase. Damage surveys are continuing.

The initial estimate was based on an analysis of aerial photographs of damaged areas compared with photos from before the tornadoes and local tax records.

Surveys on the ground could document additional damage.

Beshear’s office submitted the initial request just a day after the preliminary damage assessments started.

State officials said they are confident there was enough damage to justify a disaster declaration.

Laurel and Pulaski counties suffered the most damage. Laurel County was hit by an EF-4 tornado, with winds of about 170 mph.

Beshear included six other counties in the request for individual FEMA assistance as well, indicating significant damage in those as well.

The other counties included in the initial request for individual assistance are Caldwell, Christian, Russell, Todd, Trigg and Union.

A tornado destroyed the water-distribution pump station in Union County, according to Beshear’s letter.

Beshear requested public assistance, which would help government agencies and non-profits with cleanup and rebuilding, in 25 counties. The tornadoes caused 19 deaths.