Spokane County cuts ribbon on refreshed, ‘well-loved’ Liberty Lake Regional Park

New paved parking area is now finished at Liberty Lake Regional Park after the official ribbon cutting on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

The Spokane County Commission is starting to make a habit of unveiling new recreational amenities on Wednesdays.

County commissioners, contractors and community members gathered just outside Chattaroy last week to cut the ribbon on $3.4 million worth of improvements to Bear Lake Regional Park, including three new fishing docks, a non-motorized boat launch and pebble beaches.

The show moved to the more than 3,500-acre Liberty Lake Regional Park Wednesday as the commissioners, county parks employees and a state senator unveiled three new picnic shelters, new restrooms, outdoor showers, accessible beach parking, and a large dock with an accessible kayak launch added to the recreation site’s beach area.

The work that closed the park to day-use visitors last season extended beyond its boundaries; the once-treacherous, potholed parking lot that lacked delineated spaces was paved and painted, and a new sidewalk was installed to improve access between the beach and the lot.

Visitors also will enjoy a smoother, safer ride to the park’s entrance after the county repaved and widened the pothole-ridden Zephyr Road from Lakeside Road to the newly installed Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf information and ticketing booth at the gate.

“I grew up using Liberty Lake as a young kid in high school,” Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney said. “It’s just one of those lakes that, for us Valley kids, it is the magnet for all of us. And so it’s really exciting to see the new changes that have happened.”

Kuney said the park is “one of the best-loved and most used” among the plethora of lakes in the region, and it’s drawn families to its campgrounds, trails, wetlands and beachfront for generations. It’s a community resource in a variety of ways, she said, noting Central Valley School District students have visited to learn about the park’s ecosystem for years.

“This is a well-loved lake,” said Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf Director Doug Chase. “Over the years, it became very, very clear that improvements were greatly needed so our visitors could continue to enjoy the park and the amenities and the time that they spend here.”

Chase said the recently completed improvements are the first phase of a multi-year master plan for the park crafted in 2018, an extensive project that would include establishing an education center, renovating the various campgrounds and replacing the wetlands boardwalk, according to a draft of the plan.

Campers are already raving about the improvements , Chase said, particularly in regard to the easier access for recreational vehicles and travel trailers. It was nearly too tight a squeeze for the rigs to pass each other coming in and out of the park on Zephyr Road prior to the reconstruction of the bumpy road.

“It seems like once or twice a year we used to hear about something falling apart or breaking due to such conditions that are no more,” Chase said.

The budget for the park project and Zephyr Road repaving and widening totaled $4.15 million, including a $1.45 million grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, according to the county parks department. State Sen. Leonard Christian, who represents the legislative district the park’s within, said the work is a great example of state and local leaders working together for the benefit of Eastern Washington residents.

Those interested in perusing the park’s new look can reserve a tent site, RV space or cabin through the Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf website, or visit for single-day use for a $10 parking fee. Season passes that grant entry between May and September are available for $70.

“A lot of memories have been made here,” Chase said. “And I think they’re going to be a lot nicer now.”