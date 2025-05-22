This day in history: State horticultural inspector forced his way onto Spokane Valley property to spray lead arsenate on orchard

Warrants were issued for the arrest of three Spokane Valley orchardists, who allegedly resisted the efforts of the state horticultural inspector to spray their orchards with arsenate of lead, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on May 22, 1925. The newspaper also reported that "fully grown, magnificent lilacs" were growing directly out of the ground at a country home north of Spokane in a way that was shocking "experienced florists." (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Harlow Tucker was on trial in Spokane for securities fraud in connection with his attempt to sell bonds for the Davenport Hotel.

He was charged by federal prosecutors with failing “to disclose the financial condition of the hotel to investors,” among other charges. The Davenport Hotel board chairman admitted that he lost $450,000 in three schemes at issue in the trial.

Tucker was also accused of “living high” on Davenport expense accounts. The Spokesman-Review reported, however, that his “courtroom attire had remained conservative.”

From 1925: Warrants were issued for the arrest of three Spokane Valley orchardists, who allegedly resisted the efforts of the state horticultural inspector to spray their orchards.

When the inspector’s team arrived to spray the orchards, they found the gates padlocked. The inspector broke the padlocks and carried on with spraying “arsenate of lead.”

R.W. Lakin, one of the orchardists, said he had already sprayed his trees once, on May 4, and he didn’t believe his place was ready for another.

The orchardist hired a lawyer to bring legal action against the county for damages. His lawyer said he knew of “no law that permits a man to break a padlock and enter another man’s place.”

The controversy was being followed closely by Spokane Valley orchardists, “the majority of whom are taking sides with Mr. Lakin,” according to the Chronicle.

The Environmental Protection Agency banned the use of lead arsenate on food crops on 1988.

Earlier in the spring, Lakin obtained an injunction against Spokane County to stop the “horticultural office from forcing to spray with oil against his will.