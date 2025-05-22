Updated Thu., May 22, 2025 at 6:57 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Thomas M. Gonzalez and Kristin A. Perez, both of Spokane.

Rylan K. Kellom and Lindsie L. Naccarato, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Austin J. Ross and Mikaela K. Costello, both of Colbert.

Benjamin W. Foster and Ria M. Teeters, both of Spokane.

Brandon Adalsteinsson and Angela M. Terry, both of Spokane.

Tobiah J. Eddy and Nicole E. Billings, both of Cheney.

Sean C. Cummings and Chelsea D. Morgan, both of Spokane.

Ernest D. Yuse and Brenda M. Briggs, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin D. Jolin and Alyson J. Conrad, both of Spokane Valley.

Marie L. Ament and Megan R. Jimenez, both of Spokane.

Joshua P. Weigelt and Ashley E. Wilkins Hummell, both of Spokane.

Ethan R. Daley and Jenelle L. Magsano Gonzales, both of Spokane Valley.

Shane E. Poston, of Otis Orchards, and Cassia B. Jones, of Coeur d’Alene.

Nathaniel F. Gillam and Cynthia M. Perez, both of Spokane.

Edward E. Rogers and Jamie K. Rorick, both of Spokane.

Mark G. Caruso and Jaime L. Johnson, both of Colbert.

William H. Seth and Tanissa L. Braun, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew P. Millar, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kimberly M. Chaney, of Nine Mile Falls.

Samuel P. Desroches, of Deer Park, and Emma V. Maus, of Clayton, Wash.

Craig M. Tate, of Spokane, and Jamie N. Nadherny, of Mead.

Calub L. Ritdecha and Baylie A. Moe, both of Cheney.

Kayden J. Smith and Bailey R. Joy, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mullen Hill MHP LLC v. Stephanie Waggoner, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Tara Jackson, restitution of premises.

Sectad Investments LLC v. Karl Twilleager, et al., restitution of premises.

Sonder Holdings Inc. v. Angela Sprayberry, restitution of premises.

Starlight 2 LLC v. John Parrish, et al., restitution of premises.

Paul Lyle-Douville v. Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc., complaint.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Michael W. Nichols, 56; $15 restitution, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft, fourth-degree domestic assault and order violation.

Sean J. Roullier, 40; 36 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ryan P. Todd, 28; $3,924.22 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, attempting to elude police vehicle and first-degree malicious mischief.

Austin M. Kelly, 22; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Christopher J. Cumpton, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Rashad F. Toussaint, 38; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle and criminal mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Steven A. Everett, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Gene R. Burks, also known as Gene A. Burks, 57; 24 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Kyle M. Bowen, 44; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Marcus Vert, 35; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Michael C. Nelson, 18; $112.24 restitution, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated as a minor.

Justin R. Meisner, 39; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Steven Nguyen Garcia, 25; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Ethin S. Rettkowski, 19; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal mischief and two counts of tampering with a witness.

Corey J. Barnes, 27; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, second-degree burglary and firearm theft.

Colton J. Jones, 21; 45 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Minnie P. Andrade, also known as Minnie P. Ryan, 55; 17 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Deng A. Adiang, 33; 90 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and vehicular interference.

Shkeenan A. Cage, 38; five days in jail converted to five days of community service.

Hailey D. Davis, 33; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Jonathan A. Glindeman, 30; one day in jail, hit and run of unattended property.

Tatianna I. E. Gutierrez, 27; 19 days in jail converted to five days of work crew.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ethan D. Howard, 31; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kyle R. Luder, 35; 90 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas Nylund, 29; three days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Duane L. Pen, 63; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jacob J. Castrellon, 24; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Monty J. Sells, 62; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jacques P. Smallwood, 53; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Nathaniel D. Cooley, 35; 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, 24 months of probation, reckless endangerment and fourth-degree assault.

Taylor Q. Gudgel, 36; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Lariah M. Hayes, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 40 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Angelo E. V. Santiago, 45; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.