Spokane City Council seeks applicants for four-month stint on council

The Spokane City Council is seeking applicants for a roughly four-month stint on the council to fill a seat being vacated by Councilwoman Lili Navarrete.

Navarrete formally announced earlier this week that she planned to resign, citing health concerns and other job opportunities, effective July 1. She already had announced she did not plan to seek election to maintain the seat, and Alejandro Barrientos, chief operating officer at SCAFCO Steel Stud Company, and Kate Telis, a former deputy prosecutor from New Mexico, have filed to run for the seat.

The winner of the election in November will be sworn in earlier than normal – as soon as the election is certified mid-November. The person selected for appointment will serve on Navarrete’s seat in the meantime.

Applications will open May 23 and will be available on the city’s website, the council offices on the seventh floor of city hall, or at the service desk on the first floor, according to a city news release.

Applications are due 5 p.m. June 19.

Public interviews will be conducted by the City Council on July 10. The public will be able to give testimony on the applicants on July 14.

The City Council plans to vote to select the applicant on July 28.