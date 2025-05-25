Astronaut Anne McClain to greet hometown from ISS in earth-to-space video call Tuesday

Astronaut Anne McClain executes a front roll in the weightlessness of space aboard the space station on May 15, 2019, during the closing of a video downlink to area students watching at Gonzaga Prep. (Spokesman-Review photo archives)

From staff reports

Spokane-born astronaut U.S. Army Col. Anne McClain is set to talk with Earth’s schoolchildren Tuesday from the International Space Station.

In a “downlink” event sponsored by the Mobius Discovery Center, McClain will answer Spokane-area pupils’ prerecorded questions while floating 250 miles above the Earth’s surface in a video call.

The 1997 Gonzaga Prep grad and her crew, NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers, Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov and Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi, launched March 14 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida 4. They’re scheduled to return to Earth this fall after about six months of research.

It’s McClain’s second trip aboard to the International Space Station, spending 204 days there in 2018-19 running hundreds of experiments, walking in space twice and partaking in another downlink event with thousands of students hosted at Gonzaga Prep.

The call is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:25 a.m. The 20-minute call with McClain will be streamed live on the NASA STEM YouTube channel.