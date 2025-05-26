This day in history: Spokane racer severely injured in Indy 500 crash

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Spokane’s Tom Sneva, 26, was badly injured in a fiery crash during the Indianapolis 500.

Sneva suffered burns on his face, hands, chest and lower legs after he collided with another racer on 127th lap.

“Sneva had to be cut out of the flaming wreckage,” the Associated Press reported.

This was the end of what appeared to be a promising race for Sneva. He was blazing fast during qualifying. At the time of the crash, he was in fifth place “and seemingly making a challenge for the front end.”

After the accident, doctors considered airlifting him to the University of Michigan Burn Center, but later determined that his injuries were not severe enough to warrant it.

“Has anyone ever come so unscratched through such a horrible-looking crash?” Spokesman-Review sports editor Harry Missildine asked.

From 1925: The Spokane Daily Chronicle ran a front-page photo giving the first look at the new Masonic Temple’s auditorium.

The capacity was 2,000, “majestic in its Roman-Doric architecture.”

“The floor is a diamond field of marbleized rubber tile, with tessicated borders and centered with the blazing star of Masonry,” said the caption. “Pale rose and gold are combined in the ceiling and wall decorations.”

The dedication was planned on June 5.