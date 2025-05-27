Analysis: 5 things to watch as Seahawks kick off OTAs

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Tuesday marked a turning point in the Seattle Seahawks’ 2025 season – the first time the entire team worked together on the field running plays.

That’s allowed with the Seahawks beginning Organized Team Activities (or OTAs) this week.

For the past five weeks during their offseason program, the Seahawks were allowed to do conditioning and strength and training work and hold meetings as well as getting on the field some, with the offense and defense practicing separately.

For the next four weeks, the Seahawks can work on the field as one, going 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 during OTAs (teams can hold up to 10) as well as three more times during mandatory minicamp June 17-19.

While no live contact is permitted, the workouts help set the stage for the 2025 season and give head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff a base of information before taking a break and returning for training camp in late July.

Only three OTAs are scheduled to be open to the media – all coming next week. So any reports about what is happening will have to wait.

As OTAs begin, here are thoughts on five things that bear watching.

How Sam Darnold takes command of the offense

The Seahawks enter the offseason with a completely rewritten QB depth chart with Darnold signed to replace the traded Geno Smith and Drew Lock brought back and Jalen Milroe drafted to back him up.

The uncertainty over how well Darnold – and this group overall – can replace what Smith gave the Seahawks the last few years (which for all the understandable focus on some notable red-zone mistakes last season may have been better than is recalled) is why oddsmakers and national media outlets are hesitant to be optimistic about their chances in 2025.

Some observers are even wondering if Milroe can take a run at the starting job.

Given the team’s investment in Darnold, that doesn’t seem like a best-case scenario for the 2025 Seahawks. And for anyone wanting to make comparisons to Russell Wilson and Matt Flynn in 2012, it may be worth remembering Flynn had only two career starts before coming to Seattle – Darnold has 73 and spent most of last season playing at an MVP level.

While it’ll be great for the Seahawks if Milroe plays well in OTAs and into camp, what they most need at QB is Darnold making the quick assimilation to the offense the team is counting on given his familiarity with new coordinator Klint Kubiak and a few others on the staff.

How the offensive line comes together

Two spots seem set in stone – Charles Cross at left tackle and Abe Lucas at right tackle.

Another better be for the team’s short- and long-term best interests – Grey Zabel at left guard.

And Olu Oluwatimi would appear to have a sizable edge on Jalen Sundell at center.

Right guard appears up for grabs between Anthony Bradford, Sataoa Luamea and Christian Haynes.

Exactly who’s who at the guard and center spots should become clearer during OTAs.

More vital in the eyes of the coaches is the players on the offensive line adapting to the wide zone scheme of new offensive line coach John Benton and forming the on-field cohesion and chemistry that last year’s line (and those of too many of the past decade or so) lacked.

Assessing the rest of the rookies

OTAs are the first time the team’s 11-man draft class will work in 11-on-11 drills with the team’s veterans, which will give the coaches the best baseline assessment of how the rookies are progressing.

That will be most crucial for players who seem ticketed for major roles in 2025, notably Zabel, second-round picks safety Nick Emmanwori and tight end Elijah Arroyo.

We’ll see if fifth-round receiver Tory Horton, who sat out rookie minicamp while continuing to recover from a knee injury, gets on the field. If so, he’ll begin his quest to work his way into the receiver rotation and likely the return group.

We’ll also see if any other of the Day 3 picks are making a move into a substantial role for 2025.

One who has a great chance is fifth-round fullback Robbie Ouzts, who is battling with Brady Russell to fill a role the team didn’t have last year.

How Cooper Kupp integrates into the offense

Another reason for some of the national skepticism about the Seahawks are questions about the receiver corps in the wake of the trade of DK Metcalf and release of Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks are counting on Kupp to fill much of that void and team with Jaxon Smith-Njigba to give them a receiving duo capable of big production week in and week out.

Kupp has played just 33 games the past three years, and no more than 12 in any of those seasons, and turns 32 on June 15.

Those are the two major reasons for the hesitations many observers have in assuming the Seahawks will get the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year version of Kupp.

The Seahawks seem confident they are getting the Kupp of old instead of an old Kupp.

A healthy offseason and a lot of good work with Darnold getting acquainted with a new offense – something Kupp has never had to do at the NFL level having always played under Sean McVay with the Rams – might begin to help convince everyone else.

Defining roles i n the secondary

The Seahawks appear set in the main roles in the secondary with Julian Love and Coby Bryant back as the safeties and Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen as the starting corners.

But some of the backup and specialty package roles appear unsettled.

Most interesting may be getting a sense of what kind of role Emmanwori will carve out this year: Could he unseat Bryant as a starter, or as seems more likely, become the regular third safety and on the field often in nickel and dime situations?

And who emerges as the third corner? That job heading into the offseason is in the hands of returnee Josh Jobe. But others could get into the mix, such as 2024 fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett, for whom this looms as a big year.

The Seahawks brought in veterans Shaquill Griffin and Rasul Douglas for visits. Neither signed, and both remain free agents.

How they assesses their cornerback group behind Woolen and Witherspoon could compel Seattle to circle back with Griffin or Douglas if it feels it needs veteran depth and competition.