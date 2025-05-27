Five-star guard Ikenna Alozie eyeing June visit to Gonzaga

Another top high school prospect in the recruiting class of 2026 has made plans to visit Gonzaga in the near future.

Ikenna Alozie, a five-star guard who’s considered the No. 9 overall prospect in class of 2026, told On3.com’s Joe Tipton he’ll be traveling to Spokane next month to visit Gonzaga.

Alozie, who’s also looking to visit Kentucky, Louisville, Houston and Kansas, didn’t specify a date for his visit to Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-2 guard who plays at Arizona-based prep powerhouse Dream City Christian has taken recruiting trips to Arizona and Washington.

“I still don’t know much yet because they started recruiting me late,” he told On3.com. “So it’s a new program and new recruitment process for me.”

Mark Few and the Zags have made headway with a number of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.

The top overall prospect in the class, Tyran Stokes, recently told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi he plans to visit Gonzaga. Mississippi native Sam Funches, considered the No. 2 overall center in the class, has developed a relationship with Gonzaga’s staff through assistant RJay Barsh and told multiple outlets he’s planning a trip to Spokane.

According to 247Sports.com, Funches is the only class of 2026 prospect with a scholarship offer from Gonzaga at this point of the recruiting cycle. The center told Athlon Sports he’s either planning to visit Spokane the weekend of June 27-29 or during GU’s Kraziness in the Kennel event, which is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4.

Gonzaga’s coaching staff has also been scouting Toni Bryant, a 6-10 five-star prospect from Florida who’s widely considered a top-20 recruit in the 2026 class.