Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton dazzles with Game 4 triple-double in dad’s return to arena

By Joe Vardon The Athletic

INDIANAPOLIS – Tyrese Haliburton’s best game of the 2025 playoffs, one of the best of his career, just happened to come on the night his dad was back in the building.

The Pacers lifted their temporary ban on Haliburton’s father, John, attending games, and his son dominated with a 32-point triple-double in the Pacers’ 130-121 win over the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“Hell, yeah (having John in the building had something to do with it),” Haliburton told TNT in his postgame interview on the court. “I’m glad Pops in the building, man. It makes it that much more sweet. Yeah, it had a little bit to do with it.”

The Pacers lead the series 3-1 and can reach their second NBA Finals by beating the Knicks on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Haliburton posted his second-career postseason triple-double with 11 rebounds (a playoff career high), 15 assists and an equally impressive zero turnovers. His 32 points were the most he’s scored during the Pacers’ magical postseason run, and were his second-highest playoff total (he scored 35 against the Knicks last year). He is the third player in NBA history to have more than 30 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game.

Haliburton was already up to 20 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists and no turnovers in the first half, which ended with the Pacers ahead 69-64.

Pascal Siakam added 30 points, Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 off the bench Aaron Nesmith, playing on a sprained ankle, contributed 16 points for the Pacers. Jalen Brunson scored 29 points for the Knicks, and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, ending the game hobbled after a hard fall late in the final quarter.

New York trailed by 13 with 5:38 left in the game and tried to continue the series’ streak of someone – Knicks or Pacers – making a furious fourth-quarter comeback. The closest the Knicks got was six points. Obi Toppin’s 3-pointer with 46.3 seconds left put the Pacers ahead by 10 and seemed to end the Knicks’ rally.

John Haliburton attended his first Pacers game since Game 5 of the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks, when he appeared to taunt Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court after Indiana closed out the series with an overtime win.

The elder Haliburton, who is 68, apologized for the incident, but Indiana’s front office temporarily banned him from attending Pacers games at home or on the road. Team management lifted that ban before Tuesday’s game.

“I’m glad he’s back,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said before the game. “A father should be able to watch his son play basketball. We welcome him back.”

Haliburton sat in a suite behind the basket closest to the Pacers’ bench, instead of in his usual courtside seat. Wearing a light blue Pacers hoodie with white pants, he stood for portions of the game while slapping hands with all the fans he could reach.

“I think that I love a father-son relationship,” Pacers center Myles Turner said. “I grew up with my father, you know, in my house.

“It’s a big part of my life and it’s a very special moment, you know, to be able to reach conference finals and potentially move on. So I’m glad that a father can see his son grow.”

John Haliburton saw that, and so much more, Tuesday night. His step is one more win from the finals.