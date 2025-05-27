Updated Tue., May 27, 2025 at 4:31 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Austin M. Andersen and Jaden A. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Oleksandr Kostylin, of Spokane Valley, and Uliana Bondarenko, of Cheney.

Carter A. Donnelly, of Spangle, and Allison L. Hensley, of Post Falls.

Derek J. Turbin and Whitney N. Allen, both of Spirit Lake.

Chad A. Leyburn, of Coeur d’Alene, and Nicole R. Nelson, of Spokane.

KC T. Ayers and Raelyn A. Bustard, both of Spokane.

Justin I. Alatimu and Petra Tuilaepa, both of Spokane Valley.

Anthony G. Siragusa and Meredith A. Mattocks, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Graves and Chantel A. Blanchard, both of Spokane.

Robert E. Batchelder and Gabriella M. Menetto, both of Spokane.

Barrett A. Blakesley and Kylie D. Kimmel, both of Spokane.

Aiden A. Buckles and Ashley G. Babin, both of Spokane.

Luigi T. Verzura and Natalie J. Beiter, both of Spokane.

William A. Brown and Jill D. Little, both of Spokane.

Mark D. Thorsen and Susan-Marie Herr, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Dustin T. Gomez, of Spokane, and Casey J. Hubbard, of Hayden.

Piero Mishin, of Spokane Valley, and Yelizaveta Babiichuk, of Spokane.

Michael A. Bernal Allen and Nichole S. A. Gibson, both of Spokane.

Christopher L. Carper-Howell and Elizabeth V. Luther, both of Spokane.

David A. McCallister and Jayden L. Endres, both of Spokane.

William R. Hattamer and Leticia A. Blevins, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert L. Teichroeb and Miranda N. Frederick, both of Spokane.

Michael D. Black and Kady R. Dubrock, both of Spokane.

Connor R. Weyant and Nisa J. Papineau, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin S. Shirley, of Cheney, and Casandra R. Moore, of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

LTR Real Estate Investments LLC v. Kevin Agrinzones Alzualdez, restitution of premises.

621 S. Cannon LLC v. Sierra Frank, restitution of premises.

McMathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Shelley Knudson, restitution of premises.

Windsor Crossing LLC v. Pamela Lightbody, et al., restitution of premises.

Bona Vista Manufactured Home Community LLC v. Rebekah Reed, restitution of premises.

The Imperial Apts LLC v. Hailey Wilson, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Jeremiah Durheim, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. David Dupre, et al., restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 De LLC v. Nina Dashkovska Ya, restitution of premises.

University S. and E. Apartments LLC v. Jason Rosa, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Margarita Rocha, et al., restitution of premises.

Northtown Auto Liquidators LLC v. Barbara Henriksen, et al., money claimed owed.

Ray Klein Inc. v. Louis T. Degaetano, complaint.

Michael Beem v. Dennis Miller and Craftsman Homes LLC v. complaint.

Connect By American Family Insurance Co. v. Sierra Comer, complaint for property damage and personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

White, Serita and Nathan R.

Leblanc, Molly A. and John J.

Winterroth, Lisa M. and Michael M.

Searson, Marjorie M. and Kent, Ryan H.

Thrasher, Tacy M. and John E.

Tomassetti, Michael A. and Amy A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Trenton Nason-Rose, 21; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to harassment and second-degree burglary.

Aaron R. Holder, 22; $1,029.09 restitution, 123 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jahiem J. Brewer, 23; 39.75 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Kyle J. Lund, 34; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Dillan J. Durheim, 20; six months in jail, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Ole J. Christman, 38; 80 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kenneth R. Budik, also known as Kenny R. Budik, 38; 66 days in jail with credit given for 66 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Shawn L. Ervin, 38; five months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Billy C. Winkle, 52; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Cody J. James, 27; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Randall Blanton, 56; 45 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Pamela A. Moore, 56; 37 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Kimberly J. Klassen, 44; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Ryen E. Bell, 26; four days in jail converted to three days of community service, reckless endangerment.

Michael A. Brown, 55; 14 days in jail, park entry after hours and first-degree building trespassing.

Lucas M. Cullen, 45; 20 days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Mohammed A. K. Jalhoom, 27; 12 days in jail, harassment.

Brittany M. Robinson, 30; 10 days in jail, vehicular interference and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Lane M. Peterson, 35; 39 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Alexandra J. Roush, 32; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Zachary B. Schwager, 40; 88 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Makayla A. Slinkard, 27; 150 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Elizabeth Thomas, Sr., 49; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Michael J. Wilson, 36; 240 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

William J. Wynne, 33; 30 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Cory L. Gray, 48; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.