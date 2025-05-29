Ask the doctors: ‘Dirty Dozen’ lists produce to clean extra carefully

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: A vendor at our weekend farmers market was telling his customers about something called the “Dirty Dozen” list. Apparently it has to do with pesticides and shopping for produce? I would like to know more about this, and I wonder if you think it has merit.

Dear Reader: When people talk about the Dirty Dozen of produce, they are referring to a list of the vegetables and fruits that are the most likely to be contaminated by pesticide residue. Intended to be used as a shopping guide, this list is released each year by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit agency with a focus on public health and food safety. In addition to the Dirty Dozen, the EWG releases a list of low-residue produce called the Clean Fifteen. Both lists are compiled using data collected by the United States Department of Agriculture.

We do think the Dirty Dozen list is useful. The purpose is not to discourage people from buying certain fruits or vegetables; rather, it is to help them make informed decisions. For example, strawberries, which are second only to bananas in popularity in the U.S., top the current Dirty Dozen list. (It is estimated that we Americans eat 8 pounds of the fruit per year.) Their presence on the list lets people know that extra care should be taken when cleaning and preparing the fruit. Alternatively, shoppers may opt to purchase organic versions of Dirty Dozen produce, which are grown without the use of pesticides.

Another factor is global commerce. The U.S. imports somewhere in the neighborhood of 60% of its fruit and 40% of its fresh vegetables. Some come from countries using pesticides that, due to potential harm to health, have been banned in the U.S. by the Environmental Protection Agency. The presence of those types of pesticides is among the metrics the EWG takes into consideration when flagging produce for its Dirty Dozen list.

Both the Dirty Dozen and the Clean Fifteen are available at Environmental Working Group’s website, ewg.org. In addition to strawberries, and in descending order, this year’s Dirty Dozen list includes spinach, kale and collard greens; grapes; peaches; pears; nectarines; apples; bell peppers; hot peppers; cherries; blueberries; and green beans. Again, the point isn’t to avoid these foods, all of which are rich in fiber and important nutrients – but you do want to take the time to clean them.

Don’t be tempted to wash produce with soap or cleaning solutions. They can soak into porous skin or flesh and leave a residue of their own. Instead, take advantage of the fact that chemicals in many pesticides become unstable in the presence of alkaline pH. A 30-second soak in a solution of 2 teaspoons baking soda and 1 quart water has been shown to be more effective at removing pesticide residue than cleaning with either plain water or a vinegar solution. Ending with a thorough rinse and rub under running water will help reduce dirt and microbes as well.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.