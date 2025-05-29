Gonzaga men’s GA J.P. Batista accepts new role as women’s strength & conditioning coach

J.P. Batista is transitioning to a new role within Gonzaga’s athletic department that will move him from Mark Few’s bench to Lisa Fortier’s next season.

The former Gonzaga standout who’s spent the past three seasons as a graduate assistant for the men’s program has accepted a position as head strength and conditioning coach for the women’s program.

Batista announced the new role in an Instagram post on Wednesday and Gonzaga has updated its athletic department staff directory to reflect the change.

“Excited and grateful to step into this new challenge and new role as Strength Coach for Gonzaga Women’s Basketball,” Batista wrote in an Instagram caption. “It’s truly humbling to be part of a program that’s committed to setting you up for success. So many people to be thankful for – your support means everything.”

Batista takes over the position held previously by another former Zags men’s standout, Mike Nilson, who also works as a licensed sports nutritionist at U-District Physical Therapy adjacent to Gonzaga’s campus. Nilson left his position with the Gonzaga women to take a job outside athletics, according to the school’s sports information department.

A native of Brazil, Batista played at Gonzaga from 2004-06 after stints at Western Nebraska Community College and Barton (Kansas) Community College. He was named the West Coast Conference’s Newcomer of the Year in 2005 and claimed All-WCC first-team honors in 2006 while playing alongside national college player of the year Adam Morrison.

Batista played 16 professional seasons in Europe and his home country of Brazil before returning to his alma mater in 2022 to accept a GA position under Few.