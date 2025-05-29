Goose brings rock tour to U.S. Pavilion

From staff reports

Alternative rock band Goose continues their burgeoning rise with a show at the Gesa Credit Union Pavilion this weekend.

The Connecticut-based band first formed in 2014 and released their debut album, “Moon Cabin,” in 2016. Goose has acquired a die-hard fan base with their impressive improvisational performances, authentically honest feel and constant touring.

With heavy online success and the release of the critically acclaimed 2022 album “Dripfield,” Goose has spent the first half of the 2020s moving at a fast pace, including performances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” as well as “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Goose is known for songs like “Everything Must Go” (from their recent album of the same name), “So Ready,” “Hungersite” and more.

The band has recently played at famed venues like the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall, as well as festivals like Austin City Limits and the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festivals.

Now, they will be adding the Spokane Pavilion to their résumé on Saturday. Tickets, starting at $45, can be purchased through the Spokane Pavilion website.

A Post-Goose Celebration, led by Spokane is Dead, will take place 10:30 p.m. after the concert at the Chameleon for $10.