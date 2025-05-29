Mariners’ Logan Evans keeps demotion in perspective: ‘I’ll be back soon’

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

Reliever Colin Snyder had a disastrous 10th inning, starting with a wild pitch. That led to a sacrifice fly, his only out, before allowing four hits and five earned runs.

The Mariners (30-25) had a chance to take the lead in the eighth with runners on first and second with no outs, but Randy Arozarena hit an infield flyout, Miles Mastrobuoni grounded out and Rowdy Tellez struck out.

Leody Taveras and Ben Williamson rallied the Mariners with two RBI singles in the seventh inning to tie the score at 2-all.

The Washington Nationals scored seven runs in the 10th inning, their most extra-innings runs in franchise history, to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3.

TACOMA – A day later, after the initial shock and disappointment subsided, Logan Evans had a mature perspective about his demotion from the Mariners to Triple-A Tacoma.

“I understand it,” the 23-year-old pitcher said Thursday afternoon, standing outside the Rainiers home dugout at Cheney Stadium. “But I think I also proved to everybody in that front office, and even the fans, that I belong there. I’ll be back soon.”

Evans, a 12th-round draft pick in 2023, made his major-league debut on April 27, a day after Mariners ace Logan Gilbert was placed on the injured list.

In six starts with the Mariners, Evans went 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA over 35 innings. He had his best start Tuesday in an eight-inning gem against the Washington Nationals, only to be called into manager Dan Wilson’s office less than 24 hours later and told he was being optioned back to the minors.

“A crazy ride of emotions,” Evans said.

Gilbert made his first rehab start Thursday night with the Rainiers. Gilbert was among the M’s teammates who offered Evans advice and encouragement after the young right-hander was optioned back to the minors Wednesday afternoon. Evans mentioned Cal Raleigh, Emerson Hancock and Rowdy Tellez as other teammates who offered support.

George Kirby was activated off the IL last week, and Wilson announced that Bryce Miller (elbow inflammation) will return Saturday to start against the Minnesota Twins.

Gilbert, if all goes well in his rehab assignment, is expected to be back in the next couple of weeks.

“It’s cool to have the problem of, like, having six other starters in front of you who are also really good,” Evans said. “We’re trying to push and win a World Series. It’s that same goal for everyone.”

He’ll keep working now in Tacoma, with the goal of getting back to Seattle whenever the Mariners need him again.

“I’m not going to treat it any different,” Evans said. “I told Dan that too, and all the guys, that I’ll just be working wherever I’m at. And if they need me in two days, then I’ll be back in two days; if they need me down the road, then it’ll be down the road. But I’m going to keep grinding and hopefully just keep putting the pressure on them to where they can’t keep me down here because I’m pitching so well.”

Miller set to return

The Mariners’ starting rotation, without three of its best arms for much of the season, is getting healthier.

Miller, on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, is, as mentioned, scheduled to return on Saturday and start against the Minnesota Twins, Wilson announced Thursday afternoon.

Miller had medical scans on his elbow a day after his most recent start, against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 11, during which he allowed seven runs in five innings.

Scans showed no structural damage in his elbow, Miller said, but he does have a small spur on the back of his elbow, general manager Justin Hollander said earlier this week.

Miller was placed on the injured list and had a cortisone shot in his elbow.

“There’s something in there that causes inflammation and something I can’t just take out without missing the rest of the year,” Miller said last weekend. “So this ideally gets me to the end of the year, and then we can reassess and see if I need to clean it up or anything. But at the end of the day, it feels good.”

George Kirby, who opened the season on the IL because of shoulder inflammation, made his season debut last week in Houston. He has yet to find a rhythm in two starts, going 0-2 with an 11.42 ERA so far.

Logan Gilbert, meanwhile, is scheduled to make his first rehab start Thursday night in Tacoma. Gilbert has been on the IL for a month because of a right flexor strain in his pitching elbow.

Lawrence recalled; Castaño optioned





Casey Lawrence is back again.

The 37-year-old pitcher was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday afternoon for his fifth stint with the Mariners this season. Lawrence also made an appearance with the Toronto Blue Jays on April 29.

Reliever Blas Castaño, who made his MLB debut in the Mariners’ 9-0 loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, was optioned to Tacoma to make room for Lawrence.

Tacoma catcher Blake Hunt was designated for assignment. The Mariners 40-man roster remains full at 40 players.