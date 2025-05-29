State 4A/3A/2A track and field: Rogers’ Brady Krebs captures 2A high jump title in first year of competition

Rogers’ Brady Krebs clears the bar Thursday in the State 2A boys high jump at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. He won in a school-record 6 feet, 9 inches. (Joshua Hart/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – Brady Krebs stopped short of apologizing for winning the State 2A boys high jump Thursday.

“I’ve just been a basketball player my whole life,” Krebs said. “So, senior year, I just decided to high jump.”

And is Krebs, a senior, glad he did. Rogers coach Khalil Winfrey also sort of proved to be a prophet. He recruited Krebs to try the event since he was a freshman.

Krebs sailed over the bar on five straight jumps, clinching the championship when he cleared 6 feet, 7 inches with room to spare.

Already the school record holder at 6-8¼, Krebs had the bar moved to 6-9. He missed on his first attempt, then eased over it on his second try.

Rogers assistant coach Killian McGinnis could be heard yelling moments later. “Go to 7 feet,” McGinnis said.

Krebs gave it three respectable attempts at 7-0, barely brushing the bar on his first jump.

“I was a little bit shocked when he said move it to 7-0, but he believes in me,” Krebs said.

Krebs, who is 6-foot-3, plans to play basketball at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake.

And he’s going to continue high jumping.

“I’ve been able to dunk for a while, so I thought I could high jump,” Krebs said.

“(Winfrey) has encouraged me throughout high school to do track. He finally got me to do it and it paid off. I’m happy I did it.”

Krebs’ approach to the bar and jumping technique belies a first-year jumper. He looks like he’s been jumping for a few years.

High jump is the lone event Krebs did this spring. He plans to spend the next two days cheering on a few teammates that have a chance to match his gold medal.

Winfrey posted a photo of himself and Krebs on X, saying: “First year jumper, gave track a shot his senior year and leaves a champion! Proud of you man.”

The jubilation Krebs experienced was the opposite of what happened to Mt. Spokane senior sprinter Makenna Ritter as the State 4A, 3A and 2A track and field meets began at Mount Tahoma High School.

Meet officials ruled Ritter false started in her 100-meter prelim. It occurred moments after teammate Laine Gardner, a sophomore, cruised to a time of 12.27 seconds in her prelim.

Gardner and Ritter are ranked No. 1 and 2 in the 100, 200 and 400. The loss of Ritter could cost Mt. Spokane at least eight points in what was going to be a challenging task to knock off favored Mercer Island.

Feso Ogbozor of Gonzaga Prep, in his first year of track, took second in the 4A boys triple jump with a leap of 45-8.

All-time record holder Yevhen Zhmailo of Lake Washington (50-9½), who was heavily favored to win, didn’t compete after he fell and broke his arm trying to dunk a basketball Tuesday. He was the reigning State 3A champ but moved up to 4A.

Ogbozor led until Owen Brown of Mount Rainier jumped 46-1¾ on his final attempt. The reigning State 4A champ, Justin Temple Jr., was third behind Ogbozor.

Mt. Spokane’s Kade Brownell didn’t have enough to reel in Mercer Island long-distance ace Owen Powell in the 3A boys 1,600.

Powell won in 4:03.68, followed by Brownell (4:06.88) and Mt. Spokane’s Parker Westermann (4:07.44).

“We went out pretty slow,” Brownell said of the pace. “It was kind of a kicker’s race. This year I’ve done a lot of kicking, but I just didn’t have it in me.”

Powell opened a 7-meter lead and added to it on the final lap.

University senior Addy MacArthur fell short of a threepeat in the 3A girls discus. MacArthur threw 140-8 – 15 feet shorter than her career and season best. Lillian White of Walla Walla won with 144-0.

“I’m disappointed, of course,” said MacArthur, who fouled on her final four throws. “I’ve had a pretty good season, so I’m fine with ending it like this and still placing at state.”

MacArthur will attempt to defend her title in the shot put Saturday morning.

4A

Girls: Karolina Flanagan of Gonzaga Prep, fifth in the high jump (5-2).

3A

Boys: Kaden Hooper of Shadle Park, seventh in the long jump (21-2½).

Girls: Kara Minette of Central Valley, third in the discus (127-1); Hannah Ward of Cheney (4:58.52) and Jane Wycoff of Mt. Spokane (4:58.75), fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 1,600.

2A

Boys: Seth Hathaway of Pullman, fifth in the high jump (6-2).

Girls: Jadyn Thomas of East Valley, fourth in the javelin (122-7); Hadassah Duff of West Valley, seventh in the 1,600 (5:08.21).