The Collector: Transforming a gift into a collection

A Christmas gift launched Isaac Sims’ impressive collection.

Last week, the 13-year-old Mountainside Middle School student cradled a small police car in his hand.

“It’s Barricade,” he said. “I got it for Christmas when I was 5 or 6.”

Barricade is a Transformer – one of many in a toy craze that burst onto the scene in the mid-1980s and shows no signs of flagging.

“I got more Transformers, and I wanted to display them,” Isaac said.

A small space off the family room was available, so he set up his collection with his train set.

“I like trains, too,” he said.

He dubbed the space his “Trainsformer” room.

In 1984, the toys made by Hasbro and Takara were introduced, followed by an animated television series.

The allure of Transformers lies in the fun of transforming the figures from a robot into something else – often vehicles.

The storyline primarily follows the heroic Autobots and the villainous Decepticons – two warring robot factions that can transform into other forms. Optimus Prime leads the Autobots against his nemesis Megatron. The franchise encompasses toys, cartoons, comic books, video games and movies.

“You can tell if it’s a bad guy – Decepticons usually have red eyes,” Isaac said.

He’s proud of his vintage 1984 G1 (generation 1) Optimus Prime. It transforms into a Freightliner tractor-trailer truck.

“I found it at a sale,” he said. “I traded a couple of GI Joes for it. The earlier generations had simpler designs.”

Isaac also owns a 1986 G1 Ultra Magnus.

His transformers range in size from the small 1¼-inch Starscream, whose alternate form is a jet, to the large 24-inch Fortress Maximus.

“He can transition to a Cybertron city center,” Isaac said. “They come with instructions, but I like to watch videos on YouTube.”

Not all of the figures transition into vehicles. Sims owns a Grimlock whose alternate form is a robotic Tyrannosaurus rex, a Perceptor that changes to a microscope, and an Optimus Primal that transitions to a robotic gorilla.

His collection numbers more than 160 with only one duplicate.

“I have two Bumblebees, ’cause one had a loose leg,” he said.

Finding his treasures is all part of the fun.

In addition to scouting garage sales, every few weeks, he and his dad head to the Garland District, where shop owners know them by name.

“Shout out to Josh at Time Bomb, Renee at Over the Moon and Cruz at Garland Treasure Trove,” Isaac said. “They are very nice to me.”

The two usually conclude their excursion with cheeseburgers at the Milk Bottle.

Isaac funds his collection with birthday money, earning good grades and helping out at home.

“I do lots of chores,” he said.

Like many collectors, it’s hard for him to choose the one he likes best.

“I don’t have a favorite character. I like them all,” he said.

But he does have a special fondness for a Sentinel Prime from the “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” movie. (Yes, he’s seen all of the films.)

This Sentinel Prime transforms into an airport fire rescue truck. Matt Sims, Isaac’s father, is a lieutenant and EMT with the Spokane International Airport Fire Department.

“It turns into the same kind of truck my dad uses,” he said. “It takes me about 20 minutes to do it.”

Therein lies the challenge and for Isaac, the enjoyment.

“I really like transforming and moving all the parts around,” he said. “It’s all about how they look and what they can turn into and how complicated they are.”

Unlike many collectors, while some items in his collection are still in their original boxes, most are not.

“I play with them a lot,” he said. “If you just sit and stare at them, that’s not as much fun.”