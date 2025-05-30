Boys State 2A/3A/4A track and field: Mead’s Simon Rosselli wins discus title with record-breaking throw

Mead junior Simon Rosselli lets out a scream after a meet-record toss in the State 4A boys discus on Friday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. (Joshua Hart/For Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – Strange to think that Simon Rosselli came precariously close to not qualifying for the State 4A discus.

More specifically, he almost didn’t qualify for the District 6 championships, which determine state berths.

At the Greater Spokane League subdistrict meet, which served as a qualifier for district. Rosselli fouled his first two throws in the prelims and had to scale a third attempt standing still to stay alive.

The 6-foot-5 Mead junior can throw the disc 150 feet from a standing position. And so he did.

All of which set the stage for a redemption meet, so to speak. The once-national leader had gone three weeks without a throw eclipsing 200 feet, the longest stretch all season.

Rosselli broke out of a so-called slump in impressive fashion, defending his state championship on a gorgeous Friday at Mount Tahoma High School. Rosselli had four throws crack 200, his final heave his best at 205-7.

He broke a state-meet record set in 1988 – 190-9 by Pat Fiedler of Hazen at 190-9.

Rosselli’s shortest throw Friday (195-5) would have broken the meet record.

He won subdistrict (183-1) and district (197-11) with pedestrian marks for him. He’s been throwing 240 feet in practice, so he didn’t impress himself Friday with the distances.

“Obviously, the No. 1 goal was to win state for the second time, but I really wanted to have that big throw and take back No. 1 (in the nation), but it’s fine. I threw fine … so all in all, I can’t be too mad.”

Rosselli vaulted to No. 1 in the nation when he tossed 218-7 at the Arcadia Invitational in California in April.

He averaged 202 feet on 11 throws leading up to state. But subdistrict and district were definitely below his standards.

“I got a little nervous,” Rosselli said. “I have a little bit of demons with those meets. Subdistrict, I did the same thing two years ago, so I was just kind of fighting demons. My technique kind of went out the window. I’ve been fighting to get it back.”

Rosselli said he was throwing at 60 to 80% of strength so he could manage his technique better. He was pleased with the consistency.

“I wish I had gotten more, knowing I have more,” Rosselli said. “But I’m definitely proud, especially based off how the last two (meets) have gone, to be over 200 again.”

Mead coach James Lehr continues to be amazed by Rosselli.

“It’s crazy – hard to put words to it,” Lehr said. “The kid just loves the sport and will do anything it takes to be at the top level.”

Rosselli found the discus by accident. He was hurdling his freshman year. After a practice he was waiting for a ride home and wandered over to the discus ring. He picked up the discus and on his first throw threw farther than the four varsity throwers.

He was no longer a hurdler.

Rosselli picked up the shot put this season and is seeded fourth going into the event on Saturday.

“We’re watching something special right now,” Lehr said.

Mead senior Jaeland Leman came within a tenth of a second of winning the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.14 seconds.

2A: East Valley’s Talan Hughes wasn’t going to be beaten in the 110 high hurdles final.

Hughes was in third place halfway down the track when he dug into his resolve, pulling out a victory in 14.72 .

It was sweet redemption after he fell during a preliminary heat last year.

“I didn’t eat it, but the race was over,” Hughes said. “It taught me a lot. I brought it back in the 300 (hurdles) and got second.”

Hughes started to gain on the early leader when he reached the fifth set of hurdles.

“Once you get into that rhythm, that’s when your speed takes over and your form just kind of flows,” Hughes said. “And I knew I had the fastest track speed out of anyone out here. It doesn’t matter what happens halfway through the race, it’s what happens at the finish line.”

Hughes has had the goal of doubling as a state champ in the hurdles. He’s ranked first in the 300 with a season-best 38.16.

He hopes to break EV’s record of 37.9, set by his coach Brandon Blize.

West Valley’s Cooper Henkle is a hard one to miss. He has the size of an offensive lineman at 6-foot-5 and all of 225 pounds.

“Never touched a football in my life,” Henkle said.

Henkle’s size and strength serves him well in the javelin and discus.

He wants to be a double state champion. He took care of the first one, throwing 204-9 to win the javelin. He was second last year.

Henkle will go after the discus Saturday.

He’s so even-tempered when he throws that the care-free approach can be misunderstood.

As is his routine, Henkle almost walks down the runway on his first attempt with the goal of just landing a legal throw in the 150-foot range as a warmup.

Somehow, his first throw sailed 203-4.

“The first throw sort of threw me off,” said Henkle, who plans to throw at the University of Montana next year.

“I try to come into meets relaxed, calm. I want to get one mark on the boards and then I throw hard.”

Henkle put things in perspective.

“I won a state championship, so I can’t me too mad,” Henkle said.

He wanted to break the state meet record (211-10).

“I think I was trying too hard,” Henkle said. “And my legs felt a little flat, a little tired. That’s probably from sleeping in a motel two nights.”

Henkle thanked former longtime WV coach Jim McLaughlan, who he calls his third grandpa. McLaughlan continues to coach the throwers.

“My throws coach is a huge inspiration,” Henkle said.

“He’s pushed me to do what I knew I could do.”

• Other area medal winners: Alma Smith of Cheney, second in the 3A pole vault (15-0, a personal best by 4 inches); Brayden Oletzke of Lewis and Clark, fifth in the 4A 110 hurdles (14.81); Ben Hampton of Central Valley, fourth in the 3A shot put (52-9¼); Daden Lewis of Ridgeline, eighth in the 3A boys shot (51-¼); Aidan Grenier of Mt. Spokane, fifth in the 3A 110 hurdles (14.94); Oban Jensen of Mead, seventh in the 4A pole vault (14-0).