Girls State 2A/3A/4A track and field: Ferris’ Cale Stinebaugh wins discus after move up classification

Central Valley’s Davina Kostecka crosses the finish line first in the State 4A girls 100-meter hurdles prelims on Friday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. (Joshua Hart/For Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – State meets bring the best out of Cale Stinebaugh.

The Ferris senior made a 14-foot improvement this season, culminating with a State 4A championship in the discus Friday at Mount Tahoma High School.

Stinebaugh threw a personal-best 142 feet, 11 inches – and her final three throws were all in that range. Her previous best (141-4) came at the Mooberry Relays.

Ferris moved up from 3A to 4A this season, so the competitors were all new to Stinebaugh.

“It’s been an exciting year,” Stinebaugh said. “I’ve worked super hard with my coaches at Ferris and going out to Ironwood (in Rathdrum). The season started off good and just kept building.”

The past nine weeks have been consistent for Stinebaugh. She had a feeling something good was going to happen Friday.

That feeling, though, wasn’t based on her warmup throws.

“I haven’t gotten a (personal best) in two weeks and I was very hopeful I would,” Stinebaugh said. “But I started off pretty rough in warmups. All of my warmups were out of bounds and then my first throw (in prelims) was out of bounds.”

Stinebaugh made an adjustment, scooting over in the circle.

Her next throw was 140-6 and put her in first by 7 feet.

Stinebaugh sealed the win by throwing 142-3 on her first attempt in the finals.

She is headed to Utah Valley University to throw the discus and shot put next year.

Stinebaugh credits increased strength and improvement in her technique for the 14-foot improvement this season.

“I’ve worked a lot this year getting my technique to be better out of the back of the ring,” Stinebaugh said.

The state title hadn’t sunk in as Stinebaugh took a breath and packed up her implements.

“I was mostly hoping for a (personal best) and seeing where that led me,” Stinebaugh said. “It was such a cool opportunity to throw here. You’re competing against some of the best people in the state. I’m just super grateful that I got to have this opportunity and for everyone that helped me get here.”

3A: Mt. Spokane wasn’t seeded to score many points the first two days at state.

Most of the Wildcats’ points will come on the track Saturday. They must climb out of a deep hole as they chase their best finish in school history.

Favored Mercer Island is in first with 39 points. Mt. Spokane is tied for 20th with three points. Central Valley is fifth with 16.

• In 2A, defending champ East Valley is fourth with 14 points. Favored Sehome leads with 30.

• Other medal winners Friday were: Nora Cullen of Mead, sixth in the 4A long jump (17-¼); Lacy Akre of EV, sixth in the 2A pole vault (10-0); and Maile Sandberg of Pullman, seventh in the 2A pole vault (10-0).