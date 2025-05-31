NCAA West Regional T&F: Idaho’s Katja Pattis advances to 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinals

Updated Sat., May 31, 2025 at 7:19 p.m.

From staff reports

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Idaho runner Katja Pattis picked an advantageous time to run her personal best in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Pattis ran a 10:02.04 to place 12th at the NCAA West Regional track and field championships in College Station, Texas, qualifying her for the NCAA Championships in Eugene.

Idaho teammate Constanze Paoli finished 22nd in 10:17.74.

Washington State’s Carolina Jepkorir placed 30th in 10:26.91 and her teammate Nicole Bissell was 43rd in 10:56.63.

Gonzaga’s Jessica Frydenlund rounded out local runners in the steeplechase, finishing 29th in 10:25.64.

Competition concluded on Saturday.

• Washington State women’s 4x100 relay team of Zoe Ray, Ashley Hollenbeck Willems, Brooke Lyons and Zakiya Hill placed 22nd in 45.28 seconds.

• Washington State’s Rosemany Longisa placed 20th in the 1,500 meters in 4:17.15.

• Eastern Washington’s Egypt Caitlin Simmons placed 26th in the triple jump with a mark of 42 and 8¾ feet.

• Gonzaga’s Willow Collins placed 29th in the 5,000 meters, finishing in 16:29.32.