On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship NBC

2 p.m.: NHRA: Nevada Nationals FS1

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Giants CBS

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Buffalo CBS

5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Washington NBC

Hockey, NHL

12:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Utah NHL

4 p.m.: Calgary at Philadelphia NHL

Horse racing

8:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at West Ham USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Bournemouth at Manchester City USA

11 a.m.: USL: Rhode Island at Charleston CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Los Angeles FC at Austin FS1

5 p.m.: USL1 playoffs: South Georgia at Spokane ESPN+

6 p.m.: USLC: Orange County SC at Sacramento CBS Sports

Soccer, women

Noon: NWSL: San Diego at Kansas City ESPN

2 p.m.: NWSL: Gotham FC at North Carolina ESPN

Track and field

5:30 a.m.: New York Marathon ESPN2

Volleyball, college women

9 a.m.: Princeton at Brown ESPNU

10 a.m.: Kentucky at Texas ESPN

Volleyball, professional

1 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Drews ESPNU

Wintersports

9 a.m.: Figure Skating Grand Prix NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Washington 94.5-FM

All events subject to change