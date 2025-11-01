On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship NBC
2 p.m.: NHRA: Nevada Nationals FS1
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Giants CBS
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Buffalo CBS
5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Washington NBC
Hockey, NHL
12:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Utah NHL
4 p.m.: Calgary at Philadelphia NHL
Horse racing
8:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at West Ham USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Bournemouth at Manchester City USA
11 a.m.: USL: Rhode Island at Charleston CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Los Angeles FC at Austin FS1
5 p.m.: USL1 playoffs: South Georgia at Spokane ESPN+
6 p.m.: USLC: Orange County SC at Sacramento CBS Sports
Soccer, women
Noon: NWSL: San Diego at Kansas City ESPN
2 p.m.: NWSL: Gotham FC at North Carolina ESPN
Track and field
5:30 a.m.: New York Marathon ESPN2
Volleyball, college women
9 a.m.: Princeton at Brown ESPNU
10 a.m.: Kentucky at Texas ESPN
Volleyball, professional
1 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Drews ESPNU
Wintersports
9 a.m.: Figure Skating Grand Prix NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Washington 94.5-FM
All events subject to change