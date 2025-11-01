Punch things up with pastels

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Pastel colors can provide softness and neutrality to nearly any room of the home. From living spaces to dining areas and bedrooms, these soothing colors can also bring a sense of lightness and serenity.

Looking for ways to infuse pastels into your home? Here are some top tips.

1. Balance with neutrals. Pair pastel colors with neutral colors such as white, cream or gray for a fresh, modern look.

2. Mix pastel colors with natural and organic materials. Natural elements such as wood, rattan and linen can bring warmth and texture to pastel palettes.

3. Use pastel colors as accents. Try pastel artwork, throw pillows or a painted accent wall to introduce pastel colors into a space.

4. Consider layering pastel colors to create a cohesive, soothing color palette. Powder blue, blush pink and even mint can work beautifully when layered.

5. Add elements of “bling” such as metallics. Gold, brass or chrome accents elevate pastel colors to add elements of luxury and glamour.

6. Don’t overdo it. Too many pastel elements in one space can feel overwhelming or flat. Balance is key, so anchor the look with grounding shades or bold accents.

7. Pay attention to lighting. Pastel colors shine best in bright, natural light. In darker rooms, enhance them with layered lighting such as sconces, table lamps or mirrors that reflect light.

8. Infuse contrast to add depth. Pair soft pastel shades with deeper colors like navy, charcoal or forest green to create dimension and prevent the space from looking too delicate.

9. Consider pastel colors in more formal areas such as living rooms. While often associated with nurseries, pastels like powder blue and blush pink can feel chic and sophisticated in living rooms, dining areas and even kitchens.

10. Bring in pattern and texture. Stripes, florals and geometric designs in pastel shades can add personality, while textured fabrics such as velvet or boucle keep the look from feeling one note.