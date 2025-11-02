Dave Boling: Seahawks checking all boxes of legitimate contender halfway through season

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

Forget the NFL limits on wearing alternate uniforms, Seahawks, keep wearing those beautiful throwbacks.

Of course, any outfit looks good on a team that dominated every phase of the game during a brutal 38-14 beatdown of the Washington Commanders on Sunday night.

Wearing those brilliant royal blue jerseys from the ’90s, with the green-eyed raptor on the silver helmet, the Seahawks roared back from their bye week and played almost flawlessly, stamping themselves as a legitimate conference contender.

Especially dapper was quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold went 16 for 16 in the first half (eventually adding a 17th in the third quarter before an incompletion). The NFL record is 25, shared by Philip Rivers and Nick Foles.

The Commanders had lost three straight coming in, so the win can be devalued a bit, but this felt more like a statement than just a win, convincing evidence that will be noticed by the rest of the NFL: The Seahawks are on the rise and halfway to a terrific season.

Or, almost halfway. Eight games being 47% of the full-season 17.

With apologies to the math purists, we’re going to round up the Seahawks’ 6-2 record for the purposes of a midterm evaluation.

Darnold was the headliner, as he has been so often in this surprising season, finishing with four touchdown passes, 21 completions in 24 attempts, for 330 yards.

Now having completely and unequivocally shaken off any skepticism over his potential during his five-team journeyman NFL career, Darnold must be added to any list of league MVP candidates – especially if the Seahawks power into the postseason.

The biggest question mark as the 2025 Seahawks’ roster took shape before the season was whether the previously inconsistent Darnold could replace departed Geno Smith. Even at only 28 years of age, Darnold’s future was questioned by some front offices.

Kudos to Hawks GM John Schneider for getting what might be the steal acquisition of the offseason. Hail, too, to the coaching of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and QB coach Andrew Janocko. Surely, they’ve had a hand in Darnold’s transformation and stabilization.

He looks like a different player. And it’s not just throwback jerseys.

Sunday night, he got rid of the ball with impeccable timing, moving quickly through his progressions, delivering the ball with absolute precision. Except for a second-half interception.

What defenders over the years rarely saw was the confidence he’s displaying now. Like a veteran pitcher with mastery of all the tools, Darnold showed his command of the quarterback position. Passing. Avoiding pressure. Managing the huddle and execution.

Hugely complementary to Darnold’s progress has been the continued emergence of receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whose eight-catch, 129-yard effort Sunday night was his sixth 100-plus yard performance of the season, matching Steve Largent’s franchise record.

With nine games to go.

The defense, 10th in the NFL overall, and No. 1 in run stopping, again showed excellence at every level, with a number of prime-time stars playing at top form.

In a broad sense, the first half of the NFL season is usually about trying to find solutions to your weaknesses, while the second half is trying to keep opponents from finding solutions to your strengths.

Seattle’s two losses were by a combined seven points, and were results of their major weakness – the inability to close the deal. Against both San Francisco and Tampa Bay, the Hawks had great opportunities to win in their last possession, only to be denied by a fumble against the Niners and an interception vs. the Buccaneers.

To get to 6-2, the Hawks tied the Rams for the lead in the NFC West. Across the NFC, Seattle’s record matches that of Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and the Rams. But nobody in the conference stands better than Seattle.

Aside from that, this was the Hawks’ 10th consecutive road win, a franchise record.

The Rams next face the 6-3 San Francisco 49ers, and still have challenging matchups against Tampa Bay and Detroit on the docket. The Niners have an easier path, with five home games left in their final eight.

We could imagine that Commanders coach Dan Quinn, as he watched the Hawks dominate, was having flashbacks of his years as defensive coordinator for Seattle teams that made it to the Super Bowl.

There are some similarities to those revered teams. Maybe it’s too early to point that out, but the Hawks are unquestionably looking better and better. And they give off the aura of a team in ascension.

And, to be mathematically precise, there’s still 53% of a season left for them to keep improving.