This day in history: Paving paradise? The question was up for consideration near the St. Joe River

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Should the St. Joe River road in North Idaho be paved?

This had been a controversial question for a long time, but now a Federal Highway Administration draft environmental statement came out in favor of paving.

Environmental groups were opposed to paving on the grounds that it would harm water quality and fish habitat and might preclude the river from being classified as a federal Wild and Scenic River.

Yet the environmental statement said paving would “facilitate the hauling of forest products,” and make the road safer for school buses and emergency vehicles.

Paving had already been completed on the stretch between St. Maries and Calder. At issue was the 20-mile stretch between Calder and Avery.

From 1925: An intriguing opportunity was available for any Spokane bachelor “with business and legal knowledge preferred.”

An Ohio heiress, 30, “of more than average beauty,” was seeking a husband in a marriage that must take place before Jan. 1, 1926, in order to receive $120,000 as her share of her father’s estate.

Why a Spokane man?

Because the unnamed heiress was “said to have been a frequent visitor here.”

Potential husbands were urged to contact the national president of the Widow’s and Widower’s Club to apply.

