Federal government to issue partial SNAP benefits amid shutdown

The federal government will use contingency funds to distribute partial food benefits for the 42 million Americans who rely on the assistance program, sometimes referred to as food stamps.

In a court filing Monday morning, an official for the Department of Agriculture wrote the agency will “deplete SNAP contingency funds completely and provide reduced SNAP benefits” for November.

According to court filings, the agency has approximately $4.65 billion in contingency funding. It is not currently known how much the 540,000 households in Washington that receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive.

The regular federal funding used to administer the benefits – roughly $8 billion a month, or an average of $187 per recipient – ran out last week, sparking multiple federal lawsuits that sought to force the federal government to use contingency funding for the program.

In his ruling, federal Judge John J. McConnell Jr. wrote that there “is no question that the congressionally approved contingency funds must be used now because of the shutdown.” McConnell wrote in his ruling that partial payments must be distributed by Wednesday.

Norah West, a spokesperson for the Washington state Department of Social and Health Services, said Monday that the agency is working to understand the court’s order and is awaiting additional guidance from the federal government.

West previously said recipients in Washington received more than $173 million in benefits in September.

Gov. Bob Ferguson previously announced he would direct $2.2 million per week for additional funding for food banks in the state if a deal is not reached by Nov. 1. The funds would be transferred from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

It was not immediately currently clear if this additional funding will continue with the partial payments.