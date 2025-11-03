It’s raining, it’s pouring: Spokane will see off and on showers this week

It’s “bring your raincoat to work” week – at least, it should be, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.

Several rounds of rain showers are expected in the Spokane area this week beginning Monday and continuing through the weekend, said National Weather Service meteorologist Charlotte Dewey.

“This is very typical weather for this time of year,” Dewey said.

Folks can expect showers off and on all week, Dewey said. Tuesday could bring a little break in the showers during the day, but rain will start pouring after 10 p.m., Dewey said. The rain will continue into Wednesday and potentially Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures in Spokane this week could reach highs between 50 and 55 degrees. Saturday could bring a reprieve, currently forecast to be partly sunny with a high of 51 degrees.

The highest peaks in the Cascades likely will receive some snow throughout the week, Dewey said. Spokane isn’t forecast to get any snow yet, she added. The first snowfall typically comes between Nov. 13 and 20, Dewey said.

The rain and snow could help Eastern Washington’s drought status. As of Monday night, Spokane is in a severe drought, two categories away from exceptional drought, the highest category on drought.gov.

“Typically, we see drought status peak during the summer,” Dewey said. “Winter and fall typically bring water to the area. … We hope for a wet winter.”

And with La Niña weather conditions this year, Spokane is expected to be cooler and wetter , Dewey said.

“Time will tell,” Dewey said. “This week could help drought conditions, but to see large-scale improvements, it will take a few weeks.”