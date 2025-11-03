Spokane County rings in Veterans Day with third iteration of ‘Operation Green Light’

Spokane County wants residents to paint the town green this week to honor local veterans.

The county commission has proclaimed Tuesday through Veterans Day – Nov. 11 – as “Operation Green Light for Veterans Week,” marking the third year in a row the county’s participated in the national effort to recognize former military members. The Spokane County Courthouse, Regional Veterans Service Center in Spokane Valley and other local landmarks will be illuminated in green.

“The purpose is two fold: to honor our veterans and to raise awareness about the unique challenges they face, while also highlighting the resources available to them at the county, state and federal levels,” said Veterans Services Operations Manager Chris Dorcheus.

The Spokane County Regional Veterans Services Center serves much of Eastern Washington, where an estimated 65,000 former service members call home. The color green is intended to be, in part, a signal to veterans that they are welcomed and appreciated in the community, Dorcheus said.

“Green is the color of hope, renewal and well-being,” he said. “The green light is also a play on the term ‘green light,’ which signifies forward movement, encouraging the community to green light veterans into their community.”

As the county prepares for its third “Operation Green Light,” Dorcheus and company are hoping for increased support and participation from the public. In reading the proclamation at an October meeting, Commissioner Al French called on residents to flood their own businesses and residents in green glows.

French is the lone member of the county commission who is a veteran, having served in the Marine Corps from 1969 to 1972. He noted the impending 250th anniversary of the branch’s founding on Nov. 10 before thanking his fellow former service members.

He extend ed that appreciation to veterans and their families, noting that his father was an Army veteran.

“Those that are family members of those in the military serve side-by-side to those that are wearing the uniform, and I just want to call out and say ‘thank you’ for your dedication and your service and your support to those that are wearing the uniform,” French said. “You also serve this country, and I deeply appreciate your commitment to making sure that those in the uniform are taken care of.”

“Together, we can flood our community with green and show that Spokane County leads the way in honoring those who have served,” Dorcheus said.