This day in history: Plane out of CdA goes missing in Glacier National Park; Spokane Municiple Band recognized as organization

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The search was on for a missing airplane out of Coeur d’Alene that disappeared two days earlier near Glacier National Park.

Two Coeur d’Alene residents, Donald Donovan and Kathy See, were missing after their plane disappeared into a canyon near Marias Pass. They were headed to Shelby, Montana.

The search would soon be called off due to inclement weather. The next summer, the wreckage of the plane was spotted and both bodies were found nearby.

From 1925: The Spokane Municipal Band had such a rousing debut at the Northwest Indian Congress parade, it was now declaring itself a permanent organization.

“The group will be available at all times for conventions and civic activities,” the Spokane Chronicle wrote.

The band was pictured on the front page of the Chronicle, dressed “in their regalia”: cowboy hats, bandanas and other Western wear.

The band was pictured with “several Indians, picked up in the line of march during the opening parade.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1796: John Adams is elected the second president of the United States.

1906: International Radiotelegraph Conference in Berlin selects the “SOS” distress signal as the worldwide standard for help.

1957: Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2 with a Siberian husky, Laika, aboard. Laika was the first animal in space.

1992: Whitney Houston releases her cover single of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”