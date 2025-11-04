Incumbents sweep: Spokane Valley City Council election results

Daryl Williams, left, announced last week that he was dropping out of the race to challenge incumbent Spokane Valley City Councilman Ben Wick’s re-election bid. Williams, however, is too late to remove his name from the ballot. (Courtesy photos)

Spokane Valley residents gave all three incumbents new terms on the city council on Tuesday.

Incumbents Ben Wick, Laura Padden and Pam Haley had commanding leads in their races . The only new face on the council will be Mike Kelly, who beat out Kris Pockell for Rod Higgins’ seat on the council. Higgins did not run for re-election.

Kelly won his seat with 58.1% of the votes over Pockell.

Kelly was at an election party with Padden at McCracken’s Irish Pub when results were released.

“I’m feeling humbled,” Kelly said Tuesday night.

It’s not hard for him to feel uplifted after this win and after talking with so many Spokane Valley residents about the city, Kelly said. His party had dozens of people filtering in and out through the night. Kelly said it will be his priority to help heal the rifts and division in the Valley’s council – something he and Pockell agree on.

“I’m very happy with getting over 40% of the vote,” Pockell said. “I already texted Mike and said I hope you do what’s right for Spokane Valley. I congratulated him. I hope he can be a voice of reason and temper some of the contention that has been on the council for the last year or two.”

Meanwhile, Padden was celebrating a landslide victory against Brad Hohn, who was a part of Councilman Al Merkel’s Coalition for Common Sense with Nelson and Daryl Williams – both candidates looking to win positions on the council. Neither were successful.

Padden had 62.1% of the votes, leaving Hohn with 36.3%.

“It’s a good night for the Valley,” Padden said cheerfully over the phone on Tuesday. “… This is validation that the city is on the right track.”

Haley, who had 55.7% of the vote, serves as mayor of Spokane Valley, but in the first meeting in January, the council will vote on who will serve as mayor for the next two years.

Wick took 67.3% of votes, successfully winning his bid for re-election and beating out Williams, who dropped out of the race in September and stepped back into the race in October.

“I’m pretty excited,” Wick said. “I’m thankful to the citizens for giving me another chance to serve.”