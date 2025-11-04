Tim Woodworth secures a seat on Mead School Board

Mead has selected a new face for its school board: aerospace industry manager Tim Woodworth.

Woodworth was in the lead on election night by a sizable margin, garnering 57% of the vote, while Martin Kolodrub trailed with 42.3%.

The candidates have a lot in common in their campaign platforms, both advocates for trades education and boosting alternative education pathways in the district if elected.

They’re both political newcomers who sent their children through Mead schools, with one of Woodworth’s kids still enrolled in the district.

Woodworth has the endorsements of sitting board members Michael Cannon and BriAnne Gray, while Kolodrub got the nod from outgoing board member Chad Burchard.

Woodworth won a four-year term.