Voters endorse status quo on Spokane Public Schools Board

Tuesday’s elections won’t change the makeup of the Spokane School Board.

Incumbent Hilary Kozel won a new term with 58.5% in Tuesday’s count over challenger and district parent Jessica Anundson, who earned 40.1%. Kozel had the only challenger in four open seats until a week before the vote, when three conservatives opted to file as write-in candidates against uncontested seats.

The incumbents in those races easily overcame the last-ditch write-in attempt by conservatives Russel Neff, Joanna Hyatt and Laura Lucas.

Nikki Otero Lockwood, current board president, and incumbents Jenny Slagle and Nichole Bishop each earned more than 96% of the vote.

Bishop and Kozel were both appointed to the board and will complete two-year terms before their seat is again on ballots. Slagle and Lockwood secured another six years on the board.