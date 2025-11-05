Jorge Polanco declines Mariners contract option, to become free agent

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Though strong mutual interest remains between the Seattle Mariners and infielder Jorge Polanco to continue their relationship for at least the 2026 season, a deal for a contract extension has yet to be reached.

On Wednesday, team sources confirmed that Polanco had declined his $6 million player contract option for the 2026 season and will become a free agent.

It wasn’t an unexpected decision. The Mariners front office anticipated that Polanco would decline the option. After putting up strong numbers in 2025, his projected annual salary as a free agent could double what the player option salary would’ve paid him in 2026.

In 138 games and 524 plate appearances, Polanco produced a .265/.326/.495 slash line with 30 doubles, 26 homers, 78 RBI, 42 walks and 82 strikeouts. He’s a finalist for the Silver Slugger award at second base.

Polanco joins Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suárez, Mitch Garver, Luke Jackson and Caleb Ferguson as free agents from last season’s team that finished one win from reaching the World Series.

The Mariners originally traded for Polanco prior to the 2024 season, sending four players to the Twins in exchange.

But a chronic knee issue never allowed him to feel healthy on the field and led to other soft tissue problems with his hamstring. He played in 118 games in 2024, posting a .213/.296/.355 slash line with 11 doubles, 16 homers, 45 RBI, 46 walks and 137 strikeouts. It was the worst season of his career physically and statistically. He had arthroscopic surgery to repair his patella tendon a few days after the season.

While the Mariners knew they had needs in their infield, they decided to decline Polanco’s $12 million club option for the 2025 season, making him a free agent.

The Mariners remained in touch with Polanco throughout last offseason. When other possible moves never materialized, they called to check his interest level. With offers from the Yankees and Astros, Polanco elected to return to Seattle instead, signing a one-year, $7.75 million contract that featured several incentives, including a vesting player option if he reached 450 plate appearances.

Mariners acquire pitcher

The Mariners picked up some pitching depth on Wednesday afternoon, acquiring right-handed pitcher Cole Wilcox from the Rays in exchange for cash consideration.

Wilcox, 26, was recently designated for assignment by the Rays along with five other players as the organization reworked its 40-man roster to create open spots for players coming off the 60-day injured list and offseason additions.

He made only one appearance for the Rays at the MLB level this season. He pitched one inning, allowing seven runs (only three earned) on four hits with three walks and a strikeout.

He made 34 appearances with Triple-A Durham and four with Double-A Montgomery, posting a 2-5 record with a 3.70 ERA and two saves. In 581/3 innings pitched, he struck out 63 batters with 27 walks.

A third-round pick by the Padres in the 2020 MLB draft, Wilcox was college teammates with Emerson Hancock at the University of Georgia.

Roster moves

The Mariners reinstated three players from the 60-day injured list and returned them to the 40-man roster.

• Ryan Bliss, INF (torn left biceps/knee surgery).

• Gregory Santos, RHP (right knee inflammation).

• Trent Thornton, RHP, (torn left Achilles).