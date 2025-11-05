UNLV separates late for win over Washington State women’s basketball

From staff reports

LAS VEGAS – UNLV separated in the second half and beat visiting Washington State 64-51 on Wednesday night at The Pavilion.

The Rebels (1-0), who were picked by conference coaches to win the Mountain West for the third consecutive season, built their first double-digit lead late in the third quarter and used a late run in the final period to turn back the Cougs (0-2), who were coming off a season-opening home loss to Idaho.

WSU guard Eleonora Villa scored five points during a Cougs run to trim the UNLV lead to five points early in the fourth, but it was all Rebels after that.

Villa, a star junior, led WSU with 19 points. Sophomore guard Charlotte Abraham added 10 points but the rest of the Cougars combined for 22 points on 9 of 29 shooting.

WSU shot 37.5% from the field as a team and 4 of 20 from 3-point range, and attempted just six free throws. UNLV shot 19 of 57 (33.3%) from the floor and 2 of 11 from deep, but went 24 of 29 from the foul line and scored 20 points on 20 WSU turnovers.

The Cougs trailed 31-29 at halftime but were outscored 16-8 in the third quarter to fall into a hole.

UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander, an Eastern Washington transfer, led the Rebels with 18 points, shooting 9 of 10 from the foul line. Returning Rebel standouts Jasmyn Lott and Meadow Roland contributed 17 points apiece.