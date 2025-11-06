This day in history: Spokane voters soundly voted out incumbents across a variety of races

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Spokesman-Review editorial page conducted a post-mortem of the recent election results.

Their conclusion? The voters delivered a “100 percent rebuff” to every Spokane school board and city council incumbent.

The voters’ message was simple: “Replace everyone who has held office in those two bodies.”

The school board incumbents had been burdened by a “bitter and difficult” contract dispute.

As for the council results, it was “symptomatic of deep sense of unease among Americans in general.”

One notable council result: Political newcomer James E. Chase won a city council seat by a narrow margin. Six years later, he would be elected mayor in a landslide.

From 1925: David Miller, 40, a professional “yeggman” (safecracker), was arrested following the pilfering of a downtown fuel company’s safe. Someone broke in through a window and forced open the safe with a hammer and a drill.

Later that day, Los Angeles police notified local officers that Miller was in Spokane. Two Spokane detectives found him at Trent Avenue and Bernard Street and arrested him on an L.A. warrant.

He denied doing the fuel company burglary, but officers believed that he was part of the gang that pulled off that job. He had been arrested in Spokane in 1912 for robbery and had done time in both Walla Walla and in California.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1978: Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi places the country under military rule.