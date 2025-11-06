‘Walk With Pride’: Northern Quest’s Native American Heritage Month highlights Native resiliency through fashion, music, art and more

A model sports a design from last year's "Walk with Pride" Fashion Show, part of Northern Quest's Native American Heritage Month, which kicks off this weekend. (Courtesy)

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

In previous years, Northern Quest Resort and Casino’s Native American Heritage Month primarily focused on a dance championship which brought dancers from a variety of tribes to the casino to compete for monetary prizes.

Four years ago, the team behind Native American Heritage Month discussed adding a fashion show featuring works from Native designers to the list of celebrations. At the time, Native fashion shows were few and far between, according to Thea George-Garcia, resort experience cultural project supervisor.

“Since the past three years, they’ve grown so much across the United States and Canada with Native designers, Native models and Native fashion, in general, supporting and representing our different cultures with fashion,” she said. “Ever since then, we want to keep it going.”

The third es kʷtis xʷistm “Walk with Pride” Fashion Show brings eight Native designers to Northern Quest on Saturday.

Dave Madera and Vaughn Eagle Bear will emcee the show, and DJ Exodus will provide music. Before each designer’s models walk the runway, the emcees will talk about each designer.

Della BigHair-Stump has been designing Native clothing and accessories since 2016, and her work has appeared in “Teen Vogue.” Markalene Madera and her husband Dave got their start in the fashion world by creating powwow regalia for their children and have since expanded to create accessories like hats and purses as well as clothing.

Yolanda OldDwarf is the owner of Sweet Sage Woman and takes inspiration from her tribe’s traditional geometric patterns. Celeste Reves is the founder of Rock’n R Creations and combines Native artistry with high-fashion aesthetics.

Keeli Littleleaf is the owner of Ayayat and works to give young Indigenous girls a voice in the beauty and fashion industry. Lulu Henry owns the online store ‘Nchi.wana by Lulu Henry and has been working with upcycled fashion in recent years.

Yvette Whitman attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and has worked in film, commercials and on stage as an actress, designer and choreographer. Angela Howe is the founder of Choke Cherry Creek and works to tell stories of cultural pride and perseverance in her fashion.

Each designer will present between eight and 14 pieces that haven’t previously been shown. After the show, guests will have the opportunity to meet each designer and purchase pieces.

Following the “Walk with Pride” Fashion Show, Northern Quest’s Native American Heritage Month continues Saturday with the Northern Quest Dance Championships, showcasing grass and jingle dances.

The Dance Championships accepted video auditions, meaning dancers from across North America could participate. Dancers performing at the casino this weekend were invited to compete and are guaranteed to take home some of the $22,000 in prize money.

Also on Saturday, Native Jam features live music from Stella Standingbear and Vaughn Eagle Bear and DJ Sterling will perform during Native DJ Nights, which will also be held Nov. 15 and 22.

Through Sunday, there is also a Tribal Artisan and Vendor Fair, which features handcrafted goods from Native vendors. The vendor fair is free to attend.

The casino will screen “Rez Ball” on Sunday and “Smoke Signals” on Wednesday as part of their Native Movie Screenings. Native artist Annette Peone will host Paint and Celebrate for attendees 21 and older on Nov. 15.

On Nov. 16, the Kalispel Tribe Culture Department will guide participants 16 and older through a class on beading and weaving. During the class, participants will learn how to make beaded earrings, a cedar basket necklace and more. The culture department staff will also share stories of tribal history and culture.

“When we try to get all these events scheduled, it’s like ‘What can we do? What do people like?’ ” George-Garcia said. “Our goal is not profit for Native American Heritage Month, it’s more awareness and education and sharing our heritage and our cultures and how resilient all Native people are.”

George-Garcia is excited for the entire month of events but particularly for this weekend, with the fashion show, dance championships and Native Jam bringing members of tribes from across the country and Canada to Northern Quest.

George-Garcia said it will be great to have so many tribal members at the casino this weekend. The month is a chance to meet each other, make new friends and celebrate the artistry and talents of everyone involved.

“Friday and Saturday are going to be very busy, so it’s really nice to be able to welcome everybody,” she said. “Everyone’s welcome, and we appreciate all the support and hope to continue bringing awareness to Native resiliency.”