Sock hops and concerts: How some places spent opioid settlement cash

By Aneri Pattani KFF Health News

Officials in Irvington, New Jersey, had an idea. To raise awareness about the dangers of opioid use and addiction, the township could host concerts with popular R&B artists like Q Parker and Musiq Soulchild. It spent more than $600,000 in 2023 and 2024 to pay for the shows, even footing the bill for VIP trailers for the performers. It bought cotton candy and popcorn machines.

In many cases, this type of community event would be unremarkable. But Irvington’s concerts stood out for their funding source: settlement money from companies accused of fueling the opioid overdose crisis.

As part of national settlements, more than a dozen companies that sold prescription painkillers are expected to pay state and local governments upward of $50 billion over nearly two decades. Governments are supposed to spend most of the windfall combating addiction. Officials who negotiated the settlements even outlined suggested uses and established other guardrails to avoid a repeat of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement of the 1990s, from which paltry amounts went to anti-smoking programs.

But there’s still significant flexibility with these dollars, and what constitutes a good use to one person can be deemed waste by another.

In Irvington, township officials said they used the money appropriately because the concerts reduced stigma around addiction and connected people to treatment. But acting state Comptroller Kevin Walsh called the concerts a “waste” and “misuse” of the settlements, which resulted from the overdose deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Similar disputes are intensifying nationwide as officials begin spending settlement money in earnest – all while grappling with slashed federal grants and looming cuts to Medicaid, the state-federal public insurance program that is the largest payer for addiction treatment.

To shed light on these discussions, KFF Health News and researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Shatterproof, a national nonprofit focused on addiction, conducted a yearlong effort to document settlement spending in 2024. The team filed public records requests, scoured government websites, and extracted expenditures, which were then sorted into categories such as treatment or prevention.

The result is a database of more than 10,500 ways settlement cash was used (or not) last year – the most comprehensive national resource of its kind. Some highlights include:

States and localities spent or committed nearly $2.7 billion in 2024, according to public records. The bulk went to investments addiction experts consider crucial, including about $615 million to treatment, $279 million to overdose reversal medications and related training, and $227 million to housing-related programs for people with substance use disorders.

Smaller, though notable, amounts funded law enforcement gear, such as night vision equipment, and prevention efforts that experts called questionable, such as hiring a drug awareness magician.

Some jurisdictions paid for basic government services, such as firefighter salaries.

The money is controlled by different entities in each state, and about 20% of it is untrackable through public records.

This year’s database, including expenditures and untrackable percentages, should not be compared with the one KFF Health News and its partners compiled last year, due to methodology changes and state budget quirks. The database cannot present a full picture because some jurisdictions don’t publish reports or delineate spending by year. What’s shown is a snapshot of 2024 and does not account for decisions in 2025.

Still, the database helps counteract a tendency toward secrecy among some of those in charge of settlement money and confusion among people trying to track it.

More than $237 million – about 9% of all trackable spending in 2024 – went to efforts broadly aimed at preventing addiction, according to public records. These ranged from putting on community awareness events, like the concerts in Irvington, to hiring mental health counselors in schools.

Many of the examples raised red flags for researchers, including:

Suffield, Connecticut, held a 1950s-style sock hop, at which kids and seniors wore poodle skirts, posed with inflatable guitars, and pledged to remain drug-free.

Vernon, Connecticut, hosted a mixed martial arts demonstration, at which a fighter spoke about his experience with addiction.

Hardy County, West Virginia, spent $60,000 to repair a school track.

“There is no evidence” to back those efforts, said Linda Richter, who leads prevention-oriented research at the nonprofit Partnership to End Addiction.

Elected officials like the events because “you can announce to the community that you did something,” she said. But unless they’re part of larger initiatives that incorporate other approaches, such as screening students for mental health concerns or supporting parents struggling with addiction, they’re unlikely to have lasting impact.

And when settlement funds pay for those one-offs, there’s less left for strategies “that we do know work,” Richter added.

School assembly speakers were also popular, with three Connecticut towns spending more than $30,000 total for former Boston Celtic Chris Herren to share his addiction story with students.

“You get 1,200 kids in the gym and you can hear a pin drop when he talks,” said Joe Kobza, superintendent of schools in Monroe. He described Herren’s talks to students and parents as “pretty impactful.”

But emotional impact isn’t necessarily effective, Richter said. Speakers often talk about drugs messing up their lives even though they’ve become wealthy celebrities. “The messages are so mixed,” she said.

Many local officials admitted their spending decisions weren’t evidence-based. But they meant well, they said. And they received little to no guidance on how to use the money.

Kelly Giannuzzi, Suffield’s former director of youth services, who organized the sock hop, said the goal was to raise awareness and combat loneliness.

Hardy County Commissioner Steven Schetrom said spending money on track repairs made sense, since he’d seen the positive impact the sport had on his son’s life. He wanted other kids to have the same opportunity.

David Owens, a spokesperson for Vernon, said the town’s mixed martial arts event was the kickoff to an ongoing campaign, meant to show people that athletics can help them build connections and avoid drugs. The event brought out young men, who are often difficult to reach, he said.

But the town has no way of knowing if the event had lasting traction.

In New Jersey, acting Comptroller Walsh released a report this summer calling on Irvington township officials to repay the settlement money spent on the concerts.

“If they’re going to hold big parties, that’s up to them and the taxpayers,” Walsh told KFF Health News. “But they can’t use opioid money for that.”

He also suggested the concerts were political rallies for the mayor, Tony Vauss.

Irvington officials strongly objected to the report and unsuccessfully sued Walsh to try to block its release. Vauss told KFF Health News it was “misleading and flat-out wrong.”

Vauss said the township distributed overdose reversal medications at the concerts and spread messages about seeking help. At least four people sought treatment on-site, the township said in its lawsuit.

“We felt as though we did everything correctly,” Vauss said.

However, some of the research Irvington cited in the lawsuit to support its case appeared irrelevant, such as a study in rural Ghana and a graduate thesis.

Irvington officials did not respond to questions about those citations.

As this dispute – and others like it nationwide – continue, people affected by the crisis say it’s crucial to remember the moral weight of these settlements.

It’s “blood money,” said Stephen Loyd, an addiction medicine doctor who was once addicted to opioids and has served as an expert in several opioid lawsuits.

He’s seen many family members lose parents, children, and siblings.

“I don’t know how I would look a family in the face” if this money isn’t used to prevent more losses, he said.