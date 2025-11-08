Live updates: No. 21 Gonzaga meets Oklahoma at the Arena
First half
3:26 - GU 41, OU 24: Gonzaga’s lead has ballooned to 17.
The Zags are dominating on the glass so far with the rebounding margin at 21-10.
Jalen Warley has nine points off the bench.
7:44 - GU 28, OU 20: Zags continue to dominate the interior with 22 points in the paint.
Graham Ike and Huff are leading the way for GU with six points each.
8:56 - GU 26, OU 18: Grant-Foster drills a 3-pointer, prompting a Sooners timeout.
Gonzaga is on a 7-0 and has held Oklahoma to no made field goals in over four minutes.
11:50 - GU 17, OU 14: Tyon Grant-Foster rises for the block on one end and finds space along the baseline for a dunk on the other.
14 of the Zags’ 17 points have come inside the paint.
13:28 - GU 15, OU 11: Gonzaga dominating inside the arc, shooting 78%.
15:26 - GU 9, OU 8: Zags use a 6-0 to take a narrow lead.
Braden Huff has four points and three rebounds early. Oklahoma’s Derrion Reid leads all scorers with five points.
Starting five
Gonzaga: Braeden Smith, Emmanuel Innocenti, Graham Ike, Adam Miller, Braden Huff
Oklahoma: Xzayvier Brown, Mohamed Wague, Nijel Pack, Tae Davis, Derrion Reid
Pregame
No. 21 Gonzaga had little trouble dispatching Texas Southern in its season opener 98-43.
Now, the Zags welcome their first nonconference test against Oklahoma at the Arena.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. and air nationally on ESPN2
Both teams boast experienced rosters with Gonzaga’s average age just over 21 years old, only about two years younger than the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA.
Oklahoma rebuilt its roster through the transfer portal, which included the addition of veteran guard Nijel Pack. Pack transferred from Miami where he averaged 13.9 points in nine games played.
Tyon Grant-Foster, who had to battle the NCAA in court for eligibility this season, led the Zags in scoring in their first game with 15 points.
Game preview
