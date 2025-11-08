Live updates: No. 21 Gonzaga meets Oklahoma at the Arena

From staff reports

First half

3:26 - GU 41, OU 24: Gonzaga’s lead has ballooned to 17.

The Zags are dominating on the glass so far with the rebounding margin at 21-10.

Jalen Warley has nine points off the bench.

7:44 - GU 28, OU 20: Zags continue to dominate the interior with 22 points in the paint.

Graham Ike and Huff are leading the way for GU with six points each.

8:56 - GU 26, OU 18: Grant-Foster drills a 3-pointer, prompting a Sooners timeout.

Gonzaga is on a 7-0 and has held Oklahoma to no made field goals in over four minutes.

11:50 - GU 17, OU 14: Tyon Grant-Foster rises for the block on one end and finds space along the baseline for a dunk on the other.

14 of the Zags’ 17 points have come inside the paint.

13:28 - GU 15, OU 11: Gonzaga dominating inside the arc, shooting 78%.

15:26 - GU 9, OU 8: Zags use a 6-0 to take a narrow lead.

Braden Huff has four points and three rebounds early. Oklahoma’s Derrion Reid leads all scorers with five points.

Starting five

Gonzaga: Braeden Smith, Emmanuel Innocenti, Graham Ike, Adam Miller, Braden Huff

Oklahoma: Xzayvier Brown, Mohamed Wague, Nijel Pack, Tae Davis, Derrion Reid

Pregame

No. 21 Gonzaga had little trouble dispatching Texas Southern in its season opener 98-43.

Now, the Zags welcome their first nonconference test against Oklahoma at the Arena.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. and air nationally on ESPN2

Both teams boast experienced rosters with Gonzaga’s average age just over 21 years old, only about two years younger than the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA.

Oklahoma rebuilt its roster through the transfer portal, which included the addition of veteran guard Nijel Pack. Pack transferred from Miami where he averaged 13.9 points in nine games played.

Tyon Grant-Foster, who had to battle the NCAA in court for eligibility this season, led the Zags in scoring in their first game with 15 points.

Game preview

No. 21 Gonzaga set for first true nonconference test against ‘smart’ and ‘old’ Oklahoma team Mark Few, of all people, understands the heavy lift that comes with transforming a low-major college basketball program into a perennial NCAA Tournament contender. | Read more

Key matchup: Well-traveled Oklahoma guard Nijel Pack could put Gonzaga’s improved perimeter D to the test Before arriving at Oklahoma, Nijel Pack played 122 career games over five college basketball seasons in the Big 12 and ACC, so it was a safe bet the veteran guard probably had at least one encounter with someone on Gonzaga’s roster during his time at Kansas State and Miami. | Read more

How Gonzaga’s age, experience can give them an edge this season: ‘These guys come with a lot of battles’ Fourth-year Gonzaga assistant Stephen Gentry made just one game-winning shot during his competitive basketball career. In 2001, Gentry, who attended Fort Scott High School in rural southeast Kansas, was playing a rivalry game against F.L. Schlagle High School, located roughly 95 miles north in Kansas City. The ball found Fort Scott’s senior guard on the final possession and Gentry pumped in the shot that sealed a narrow victory. | Read more

Q&A: Gonzaga tangles with deep Oklahoma roster rebuilt via transfer portal Gonzaga begins a challenging six-week, non-conference stretch against Oklahoma on Saturday and Creighton on Tuesday. | Read more

