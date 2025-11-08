Tanya Riordan and Tom Soeldner: The importance of the Columbia River Treaty for our communities, economy and environment

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Tanya Riordan and Tom Soeldner

By Tanya Riordan and Tom Soeldner

In a recent column for this paper, utility leaders Scott Simms and Chris Robinson highlighted the importance of the U.S.-Canada Columbia River Treaty for the entire Northwest. As advocates for imperiled salmon and steelhead, we agree the treaty is critical – but not for the same reasons they highlighted.

The Columbia-Snake River Basin was once among the world’s great salmon watersheds with annual adult returns of 16 million fish. Over the past several decades, however, we’ve lost four populations to extinction and 13 remain officially at-risk. Our river today is sick and getting sicker with water too hot for fish and toxic algae dangerous for fish, pets, and people alike. Dams and their reservoirs built in the basin over the past century are largely to blame.

A properly updated Columbia River Treaty can play a critical role in rebalancing how we manage the river for fish, energy and minimizing flood risk. Unfortunately, the Treaty “Agreement-In-Principle” announced by the U.S. and Canada in 2024 and the subsequent “Interim Agreements” have failed to achieve a sustainable balance. A truly modernized Treaty must help, not hurt, the health of this great river we all share.

While only 15% of the Columbia Basin is located in Canada, more than one third of the Columbia’s total water originates in snowy mountains north of the border. River flows are coordinated through a series of releases from Canadian dams built under the original 1964 Treaty. The timing of these releases is governed by this 60-plus-year-old agreement and has major impacts downstream in the U.S.

Two core principals must be included in a modernized Treaty to meet the challenges we face in the 21st century.

First, Ecosystem Function (the health of the river) must be added as a new Treaty purpose co-equal to power production and flood risk management. This would mean releasing enough water from Canadian Treaty dams beginning in early spring and coordinating these flows with U.S. dam operations to help speed juvenile salmon to the ocean and keep the river cool.

In December 2024 webinars, the Army Corps of Engineers explained that the recently adopted interim agreements may result in deeper, more harmful drawdowns in the Lake Roosevelt Reservoir behind Grand Coulee Dam. They also stated our nation’s ability to re-regulate flows coming out of Canada to serve downstream needs including for fish may be more limited than before.

As a next step while the U.S. and Canada continue Treaty negotiations, the Army Corps needs to undertake the review of flood risk management called for more than a decade ago in the Northwest’s official recommendation on the future of the Treaty. This review can identify when and where beneficial fish flows can be optimized by relaxing flood control when it isn’t needed in low and average water years. The review can also identify what infrastructure is vulnerable to flooding and where floodplains can be restored to help absorb flood waters and rebuild vital habitat for fish and wildlife. This can be a win-win for fish and people, especially given higher costs for Canadian flood control today than under the original Treaty. Our Northwest Congressional Delegation can make this happen by including funding for this essential study in the 2026 edition of the Water Resource Development Act.

The second core principle of a modernized Treaty must be improved governance. Treaty decision-making is currently done by Bonneville Power Administration and the Army Corps (in coordination with their Canadian counterparts). But there is no voice at this time for the ecosystem, which means the needs of fish and a healthy Columbia River always take a back seat. This omission can easily be corrected through a Presidential Executive Order that adds NOAA Fisheries to the “U.S. Entity.”

Since January 2025, Treaty negotiations with Canada have been paused. This gives the Northwest an opportunity to work with our congressional delegation to take steps to ensure a new modernized Columbia River Treaty supports not just power and flood control needs but also the river itself. As we move into a complex 21st century, it can’t be energy or fish: It must be both.

Tanya Riordan, of Spokane, is Policy and Advocacy Director for the Save Our wild Salmon Coalition (SOS). Tom Soeldner, of Spokane, is a retired clergyman and educator who helps to coordinate the One River, Ethics Matter project and volunteers with the Sierra Club’s Columbia River Team.