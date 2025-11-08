Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Angel Padilla and Daizy I. Camargo Chavez, both of Spokane Valley.
Samuel W. Freas, of Spokane, and Jessica G. Lynch, of Spokane Valley.
Joseph L. Debes, of Spokane, and Autrey J. Jeske, of Cheney.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Marriage dissolutions granted
Offield, Kimberly C. and Shawn M.
Jordan, Eralee D. and Dale J.
Fortune-Hohl, Merrilee J. and Hohl, Michael D.
England, Drake A. and Garza, Celeste N.
Rost, Sandra M. and Gemero, Rafael A.
Varozza, Crystalynn M. and Travis A.
Powell, Jolene M. and Gregory B.
Legal separations granted
Mumaw, Kimberly K. and Kevin D.
Criminal sentencings
Davidson C. Baker, 28; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Nicholas S. Fagerland, 48; 43 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Colton P. Jacobs, 32; one day in jail, protection order violation.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Jayson D. Storer, 44; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.