Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Angel Padilla and Daizy I. Camargo Chavez, both of Spokane Valley.

Samuel W. Freas, of Spokane, and Jessica G. Lynch, of Spokane Valley.

Joseph L. Debes, of Spokane, and Autrey J. Jeske, of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Marriage dissolutions granted

Offield, Kimberly C. and Shawn M.

Jordan, Eralee D. and Dale J.

Fortune-Hohl, Merrilee J. and Hohl, Michael D.

England, Drake A. and Garza, Celeste N.

Rost, Sandra M. and Gemero, Rafael A.

Varozza, Crystalynn M. and Travis A.

Powell, Jolene M. and Gregory B.

Legal separations granted

Mumaw, Kimberly K. and Kevin D.

Criminal sentencings

Davidson C. Baker, 28; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Nicholas S. Fagerland, 48; 43 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Colton P. Jacobs, 32; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jayson D. Storer, 44; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.