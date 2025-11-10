Gonzaga’s Graham Ike named preseason third team All-American by Sporting News

One week into the college basketball season, Gonzaga’s Graham Ike is still garnering preseason All-American recognition.

After helping the Zags secure a 2-0 start with wins over Texas Southern and Oklahoma, Ike was named a third team All-American by Sporting News on Monday morning.

Ike was previously named a CBS Sports Preseason Third Team All-American and preseason Naismith Award Watch List candidate. Additionally, he was named to the preseason All-WCC First Team and Karl Malone Power Forward watch list.

The Aurora, Colorado, native is off to a solid start for the Zags, scoring 32 points with 22 rebounds in the team’s wins over Texas Southern and Oklahoma to start the season.

Ike opened with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Tigers before scoring 19 points with 11 rebounds in Saturday’s 83-68 win over Oklahoma at the Arena.

The senior made 14 of 28 shots from the field in both wins and registered eight assists.

The Sporting News Third Team also featured St. John’s center Zuby Ejiofor, Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford and UConn forward Alex Karaban.

The publication’s first team included Purdue guard Braden Smith, Texas Tech forward JT Toppin, Kentucky forward Otega Oweh, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson and BYU forward AJ Dybantsa. Second teamers were Houston guard Milos Uzan, Louisville guard Mikel Brown, Duke forward Cameron Boozer and Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg.