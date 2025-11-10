Q&A: Creighton will need to “score and score” against Gonzaga

The list of Division I programs with at least 10 consecutive 20-win seasons isn’t long. Kansas leads the way with 36 straight, followed by Gonzaga (28), Belmont and Oregon at 15 and Creighton and Houston at 10.

The list of teams with at least one win in each of the last five NCAA Tournaments is even shorter: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and Creighton.

Those lists put a spotlight on one of the best non-conference matchups in college basketball thus far when No. 19 Gonzaga entertains No. 23 Creighton on Tuesday.

We reached out to Jon Walker, Creighton beat writer for the Omaha World-Herald, to break down the Bluejays’ new-look roster and Tuesday’s matchup.

Q: Owen Freeman had knee surgery in July and has been brought along slowly leading up to the season. He looked smooth scoring 19 points in 19 minutes off the bench against South Dakota. Is he close to full speed? Do you anticipate he starts, or at least sees more minutes, against Gonzaga?

Walker: Creighton has played it safe with Freeman, the heir apparent to center Ryan Kalkbrenner. He didn’t play in the Jays’ first exhibition against Iowa State, got some run in during another exhibition against Colorado State and came off the bench for CU’s opener.

Given how big a game Tuesday is and how crucial the Bluejays’ frontcourt will be in trying to slow down Gonzaga, I’d be shocked if Freeman doesn’t start. The Iowa transfer isn’t at full strength, not close. That will be a process that lasts until the second half of the season. Before last week, Freeman hadn’t played meaningful minutes of college basketball since January.

Expect Freeman out there for more minutes than the 19 he played in the opener. He has to for Creighton to have a chance.

Q: Creighton reeled in an impressive transfer class, including Freeman and his former Iowa teammate Josh Dix. Nik Graves (Charlotte), Blake Harper (Howard) and Dix started the season opener. What do those three bring to the Bluejays?

Walker: Dix was the crown jewel of Creighton’s transfer haul, ranked a top-15 class by both On3 and 247 Sports. He’s a bona fide sharpshooter — 42% from deep during three years at Iowa — who will initiate offense and look to fill it up from everywhere.

So far, Graves has been the point guard (Creighton coach) Greg McDermott and his staff hoped the Charlotte transfer would be. He’s quick yet controlled in transition, a better shooter than advertised and gives the Jays the downhill ability they haven’t had from the position in a few seasons. Harper, the reigning MEAC player of the year, gives CU a little bit of everything in the middle of the lineup. As a scorer, he can attack the rim and absorb contact once he’s there. He’s an all-around playmaker.

Q: Creighton always seems to have a high-powered offense, but it was strong defensively when the 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner was patrolling the paint. How will Creighton’s defense be this season without the big man?

Walker: It will be — and already has been — drastically different. McDermott said it will be “ever-changing.” Sometimes possession to possession, sometimes matchup to matchup, sometimes game to game.

Kalkbrenner was a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year; only Patrick Ewing had done that until the end of last season. In Creighton’s opener, South Dakota relentlessly applied rim pressure, which opponents didn’t dare do the past four years.

But you can bank on the Bluejays still sitting in a drop coverage, an approach that causes fits for offenses by hanging around the rim, gambling on the perimeter and forcing tough midrange jumpers.

Q: What’s the top item or two on Creighton’s to-do list for Tuesday?

Walker: Score. And score. And score. A year ago, the Jays could survive a slugfest with their defense. That isn’t happening this season, at least not yet. To keep up with Gonzaga, Creighton has to flex the offensive muscle McDermott and his staff added this offseason.