Former state Supreme Court Justice Richard Guy, a Gonzaga graduate, dies

Former Washington state Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Guy, a Gonzaga Law School graduate who called his time on the state’s highest court “the greatest job I could possibly have,” died last month at his home in Seattle. He was 93.

“Justice Guy was thoughtful, gracious and deeply dedicated to upholding the rule of law and improving public understanding of the judicial branch,” Chief Justice Debra L. Stephens said in a statement. “He was a great friend to all of us and left an important legacy that remains with the Court today.”

First appointed to the court in 1989 by Gov. Booth Gardner, Guy served on the Supreme Court for 12 years, including three years as chief justice. Prior to his appointment, Guy worked as deputy prosecutor for Spokane County and later served as a superior court judge.

When he was appointed, Guy was only the second member of the high court from Eastern Washington, according to media reports from the time.

“Justice Guy influenced the court’s work by adding a calming, collaborative approach to the often-contentious issues needing the Supreme Court’s resolution,” Associate Chief Justice Charles W. Johnson, who served for years with Guy, said in a statement. “He left a legacy that included the need for improving access to justice for those who lacked the financial resources to hire a lawyer.”

Born in Coeur d’Alene, Guy earned a Bachelor of Arts and law degree from Gonzaga.

During his career, Guy earned the Outstanding Judge award from the Washington state Bar Association and the Jurist of the Year award from the American Board of Trial Advocates, among other honors. In 2017, Guy received the Gonzaga Law Medal, the law school’s top honor, which is awarded to individuals “who have distinguished themselves in the service of justice.”

During a 1999 interview on TVW conducted by future congressman and Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, Guy said the state Supreme Court “was probably the most exciting job anyone could have.”

“We are dealing with issues of real significance,” Guy said.

In his interview with Heck, Guy said he liked the idea “of people understanding how important the law is to them.”

“How, having a system where you can go someplace, and have someone you think is fair and responsible decide something, I didn’t say justice because I’m not sure that’s always what happens,” Guy said. “But being fair and responsible is pretty important to me.”

While on the court, Guy advocated for the state Legislature to improve pay for superior court judges. The lack of adequate pay, he said, partially contributed to his decision to leave the Spokane County Superior Court for private practice in 1981. Guy would return to the bench in 1985.

During the 1999 State of the Judiciary Address, Guy sought to defend the court from allegations from some legislators that justices are “activist.”

“We understand our role, apply the laws you enact, interpret legislation hopefully as you intended, and protect our great charter, the Constitution,” Guy told the collection of state lawmakers. “We do work, and will continue to work together, with you and the executive branch to enhance and protect our society. We will do nothing to diminish your role as the representatives of the people.”