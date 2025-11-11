Four-time NBA All-Star and Montana legend Michael Ray Richardson dies at 70

By Devon Henderson The Athletic

Michael Ray Richardson, a four-time NBA All-Star who was later banned from the league for violating its drug policy, has died at 70, the New York Knicks announced on Tuesday.

Richardson, who had recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, died Tuesday in Lawton, Okla., according to ESPN.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, Richardson was drafted fourth by the Knicks in the 1978 NBA Draft from Montana, where he is a member of the Grizzly Basketball Hall of Fame and the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame.

In New York, Richardson was labeled “the next Walt Frazier,” with many anticipating that he would be the franchise’s next great lead point guard.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Knicks guard Michael Ray Richardson,” the Knicks said in a statement on X. “One of the fiercest defensive players of his era, the four-time NBA All-Star made an incredible impact on the Knicks during his four seasons with the franchise. Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends, and teammates.”

Known for his defense, Richardson became the third player in NBA history at the time to lead the league in both steals (3.2) and assists (10.1), doing so in just his second season. Others have matched that feat since, but Richardson’s 3.23 steals per game that season remain the fourth-highest single-season average in NBA history.

Richardson was a standout for much of his eight-year NBA career, spent with the Knicks, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets. He was an All-Star for New York three consecutive seasons (1980, 1981, 1982), earning the honor a fourth time in 1985 with the Nets. He was also the 1985 NBA Comeback Player of the Year. Richardson led the NBA in steals three times and averaged 14.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals across 556 career NBA games.

In February 1986, after his third violation of the league’s drug policy, Richardson became the first active player to be banned for life from the NBA. He was reinstated in 1988 but opted to continue his career overseas, including stops in Italy and France.

Richardson later coached in various places, including the Albany Patroons, Lawton-Fort Sill (Okla.) Cavalry and London (Ont.) Lightning between 2004 and 2014.

“The basketball world and anyone Michael came in contact with lost a great sportsman,” his attorney and friend John Zelbst told Andscape. “He lived life to the fullest. He overcame incredible odds to accomplish what he did in life.

“He serves as an example of how to redeem yourself and make something of yourself. I think he is the greatest NBA player that has never been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Incredible player, person and family man.”