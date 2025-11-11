Point guards Braeden Smith, Mario Saint-Supery were double trouble for Creighton

Most pre-season questions about Gonzaga centered on point guard play, a predictable angle following the exit of star point guard Ryan Nembhard and the return of frontcourt duo Graham Ike and Braden Huff.

If early returns are any indication, it appears the position is in capable hands with junior Braeden Smith and freshman Mario Saint-Supery.

The two combined for 19 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals in No. 19 Gonzaga’s 90-63 rout over No. 23 Creighton on Tuesday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

That came on the heels of a combined 10 points, nine assists and four steals in an 83-68 win over Oklahoma on Saturday at the Spokane Arena.

“I thought B-Smith was really good,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. “He was pushing with a great pace and making the right reads with their drop coverage. Mario got in there, especially in second half, and really kind of ignited us like he did in the Oklahoma game.

“I give both of them good grades and actually they’re doing a nice job of leveling guys off and kind of making plays with their hands on the defensive end, too.”

Smith, a transfer from Colgate who redshirted at GU last season, had his best game of the young season against the Bluejays with six points, five assists and two steals in 22 turnover-free minutes. Saint-Supery was a spark plug off the bench for the third consecutive game, contributing 13 points, four boards, three assists and three steals.

“Braeden’s pace was really good. He didn’t turn it over and we weren’t able to speed him up,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “He made a couple of mid-range shots. Mario was really good against Oklahoma and he made great decisions again tonight.

“We got outplayed at that position no question.”

The Zags committed just 15 turnovers and put up 173 points in fast-paced, high-possession games against Creighton and Oklahoma.

“I talked to them about that afterward,” Few said. “That’s what all our good teams have been able to do is take care of the ball.”

Saint-Supery bumped his scoring average to 9.7 points. The native of Spain is tied for second on the team with four 3-pointers (on eight attempts). Smith shares the team lead with Saint-Supery at 4.0 assists per game and he’s committed just two turnovers in 52 minutes.

“It’s pretty cool when you’ve got Braeden starting the game and he’s a great leader, runs the offense super well and there’s just no let up when Mario comes in,” Huff said. “I think it’s similar to kind of what we were these past couple years (when Ike) would be on the court and I’d come in for him.

“That’s pretty cool to see. Mario is obviously young but he’s playing with a ton of confidence. B-Smith, we know what he’s capable of. They’re going to be big for us all season.”