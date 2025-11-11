This day in history: City Council at odds over city-funded Spokane Arts Commission; Spokane war heroes honored on Armistice Day

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Spokane City Council was in “sharp disagreement” over whether to launch a city-funded Spokane Arts Commission.

“All members of the council agreed to the desirability of such a commission,” said The Spokesman-Review. “However, the split came when financing came up for discussion.”

One council member pointed out that the city’s budget was already $2.3 million “out of balance.”

“We should go for essential things first,” said council member Margaret Leonard. “We must leave such things until we can afford them.”

Mayor David Rodgers said he didn’t think “there is any way to squeeze an arts commission out of our current budget.”

From 1925: Nine Spokane war heroes were honored on Armistice Day, today known as Veterans Day.

Jopseh Jamme won the French Croix de Guerrre for “unusual bravery in action” and had “twice received the personal citation of General Pershing.”

Lambert Bos “captured 14 men and two machine guns in one engagement, and 40 men in a dugout in another engagement.”

Glen O. McEwen “advanced more than 200 yards on an open hillside under machine gun fire to rescue a wounded member of his detachment.”

They were guests of honor at the Advertising Club’s noon luncheon.

1620: The Mayflower Compact is signed by Pilgrims at Cape Cod, Massachusetts, establishing the first framework of government in the territory that is now the United States.