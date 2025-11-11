Zags Insiders Podcast: How Jalen Warley compares with former GU standouts, plus a look ahead to Arizona State

Richard Fox and yours truly took a swing at comparing Jalen Warley’s game with former Gonzaga players on the latest Zags Insiders Podcast.

Not sure we connected, but it wasn’t an easy task considering the 6-foot-7 Warley’s versatility impacts games in numerous ways. I tossed out three names – Joel Ayayi, Anton Watson and Erroll Knight – and then added a fourth, Mike Hart.

Later, we discussed Friday’s road matchup against Arizona State.

You can find the Zags Basketball Insiders wherever you download your podcasts, or at spokesman.com/sports, or on YouTube.

Here are some highlights from Monday’s pod (edited for space considerations):

Warley comparisons

Fox: They’re not the same player at all but in the way that they move, especially on the defensive end, I think of Ryan Woolridge. He was just so smooth, glided around the floor, super high-level athlete. He was a bigger guard that could guard 1, 2 or 3, certainly not big guys, but he just had an impact.

When you watch Warley play, you forget he’s 6-7. He’s such a smooth athlete, moves his feet, uber quick hands, keep guys in front. When he fouls, you’re surprised. He’s able to cut guys off over and over again and does a really good job playing with his body and not his hands.

Woodridge was a primary ball handler, but in those instances when Warley brings the ball up, he’s very comfortable with the ball. When he wants to go from third to fifth gear, it is in the blink of an eye. They’re very different players, but the only reason the comp is worth bringing up is the way they move. They’re gliding on the floor and they have a wonderful feel, body control and they’re never out of position. He’s going to impact winning without having to shoot the ball from 3.

He and (Tyon) Grant-Foster are a great duo together. You don’t have the shooting you would have with (Adam) Miller and/or (Steele) Venters out with one of them, but they physically are so big and can rebound and defend.

Meehan: Warley started out guarding (Oklahoma’s) Nijel Pack, 5-10 and shoots from 30 feet and in … until you guard him. OU has (Xzayvier) Brown, 6-2, slasher, really good scorer. He guarded those two at times.

Then I saw him on Tae Davis, who is 6-9 and averaged 15 a game at Notre Dame last year. He spent some time on Derrion Reid, 6-8 (former) McDonald’s All-American.

There really isn’t one from Gonzaga I could draw on so I settled for a combo. I’ve got Joel Ayayi, baseline cutter, doesn’t have to have the ball to score, might get a putback, you’re not running plays for him necessarily, but he’ll find a way to get eight or 10 (points). Then a little bit of Anton (Watson). Does all the dirty work, the tip-outs, hitting the boards, all the tough stuff. And Erroll, how he could guard bigs, littles.

Somewhere in there you have Warley.

Previewing Arizona State

Meehan: They may not have the preseason accolades, but they have some athletes, proven scorers, proven players at college level and a really interesting big kid, Massamba Diop, 7-1 from Senegal. He runs the floor, shot blocker and he’s hit a couple 3s.

Moe Odum, he was at Pacific and then went to Pepperdine. The Zags will remember that night in Malibu (last season). It was a battle royale in the second half, Zags win by 7. He had 24 (points) and eight (assists).

One more familiar name, Marcus Adams Jr. He was a Zag for about a minute in 2023. He went to Kansas, left there, came to GU, left there, went to BYU, played in one game, was hurt. He ended at Cal State Northridge last year and averaged 16 and five. To be fair, I think he had serious family issues in that time when he was changing schools.

They’ve started Diop and two 6-11 forwards, so obviously they’re going to have some size. Can they deal with Gonzaga’s bigs? Can Gonzaga deal with that guard line?

Fox: Bobby Hurley’s seat is about the hottest in the country when it comes to coaching. They have not been able to find the consistency. This is my professional opinion: I have no idea if they’re any good. They haven’t played anybody yet. It’s all new people.

Odum, I called that game. He was like the best point guard in the country that night for 15 minutes. Gonzaga was struggling at the time, trying to search for some answers and consistency.

They’re big and athletic, about 37.5% of their shots come from 3 and they’re shooting a decent percentage to start the year. They’re very long.

This would be categorized as a bad loss if you lose it, put it that way. I don’t know if you get any credit for winning this game. It’s going to provide you with some level of a test, but I don’t see how Arizona State is going to finish outside the bottom quarter of the Big 12. This is a game you have to win on the road, in my opinion.