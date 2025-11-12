Conservative policy group Americans for Prosperity opens Idaho chapter

By Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun

The conservative policy advocacy group Americans for Prosperity has opened an Idaho chapter ahead of the 2026 Idaho legislative session, the organization announced last week.

Founded in 2004 by brothers Charles and David Koch, Americans for Prosperity, or AFP, describes itself as a grassroots advocacy organization that supports pro-growth policies, free markets, limited government, freedom and individual liberty.

With the opening of its local chapter, Idaho became the 37th state with a brick-and-mortar state chapter, Americans for Prosperity announced in a press release.

Jason Lehosit, who has three decades of campaign and policy experience in the Northwest, is serving as the Idaho state director of Americans for Prosperity.

Prior to taking on his new role, Lehosit most recently worked as the policy director for Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

“I’m excited to lead AFP-Idaho and support Idahoans getting engaged in grassroots efforts to magnify common sense and free market values across the state,” Lehosit said in a written statement. “Idaho’s on a great path, but we can’t take that for granted. We need to keep cutting red tape, reining in wasteful spending and protecting the values that make Idaho such a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Although the Idaho chapter is new, Americans for Prosperity has held events and done work in Idaho previously.

In August, Americans for Prosperity held a private breakfast event in Boise with U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, to promote the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that President Donald Trump signed into law this summer. Gov. Brad Little, Idaho House Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and Boise City Councilmember Luci Willits attended the Americans for Prosperity breakfast, while about 30 protesters gathered outside the breakfast, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported. The protest was organized by the Idaho 50501 movement and Idaho Women in Action, with protesters calling instead for Idaho’s members of Congress to participate in open, public town hall events, the Sun reported.

In an interview with the Idaho Capital Sun, Lehosit said he hopes to have an office set up and running before the end of this year.

The 2026 legislative session kicks off Jan. 12 at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.